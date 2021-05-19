VeChain adoption solidifies with ReSea Project as VET price approaches critical reversal point

- VeChain’s blockchain technology is adopted by ReSea Project to end the plastic ocean crisis.
- VET price is approaching a demand zone that could trigger a reversal, resulting in a 65% upswing.
- A breakdown of $0.115 would invalidate the bullish thesis and kick-start a 15% downswing to $0.098.
Despite shedding over 40% of its token value in less than two weeks, the VeChain blockchain has witnessed a palpable adoption by a major environmental group today. At the time of writing, VET price is feeling the brunt of the market downturn but vies to surge higher.
ReSea Project and VeChain blockchain’s impact
According to the recent announcement, ReSea Project has removed 305,240 Kg (672,938 lbs) of plastic from oceans and rivers. This movement has helped prevent more than 15 million plastic bottles from polluting naturally occurring water bodies like oceans, rivers and lakes in four months.
The report further reads,
With the blockchain platform from VeChain Tech used to collect, record, and monitor collection data, we ensure that all data is stored securely, time-stamped, and immutable. The certification from DNV provides independent proof of our progress and traceability of the total collection process.
While VeChain adoption is already bearing fruit, VET price has seen a massive downfall over the past week.
VET price at an inflection point
VET price has dropped nearly 43% over the past 11 days and, as a result, pierced the demand zone extending from $0.126 to $0.141. Between April 10 and April 12, this area acted as a refueling point for buyers, leading to an 82% upswing.
Therefore, investors can expect a resurgence of buying pressure as VeChain price dips into this zone again. Further supporting a bounce from this area is the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI), which flashed a buy signal in the form of a green ‘one’ candlestick. This setup forecasts a one-to-four candlestick upswing.
A potential spike in buying pressure could result in a 54% upswing to the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.218. If this bullish momentum persists, investors could see VET price test the lower boundary of the supply zone that stretches from $0.235 to $.266. Such a move would represent a 65% rise.
VET/USDT 12-hour chart
On the flip side, if the said demand barrier fails to support the collapsing VET price, the downtrend will likely continue. A decisive 12-hour candlestick close below $0.115 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Under these circumstances, market participants could expect VeChain price to slide 14% to the support level at $0.098.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price plummets below $40,000 while Ethereum price loses $3,000 as support
Bitcoin price slips below $40,000 as it dropped roughly 40% from its all-time high at $64,895. This nosedive has pushed BTC below the 200-day SMA at $39,818, which is a bearish sign from a macro perspective.
India may reverse blanket crypto ban
The Indian government is looking to set up a new panel of experts to review the possibility of regulating cryptocurrency in the country, reversing the blanket ban on digital assets. Former finance secretary Subhash Garg proposed a blanket ban on the new asset class in 2019.
China Merchants Bank launches $50 million fund focused on DeFi and NFTs
CMB International, a subsidiary of China Merchants Bank, has launched a fund focused on decentralized finance protocols and non-fungible token (NFT) platforms. The multi-million dollar fund will focus on investing in early to growth-stage startups building DeFi and ...
SafeMoon bounce misleads, risks remain to the downside
SafeMoon price triggered the head-and-shoulders top on May 16 with a trade below the neckline at $0.00000882. SAFEMOON has rebounded, but the bearish outlook remains active. SAFEMOON rewards long-term ownership by penalizing sellers with a 10% fee.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.