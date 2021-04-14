VeChain Price Prediction: VET rally might correct as multiple time frames flash ‘sell’

- VeChain price has surged nearly 85% in the last two weeks setting a new all-time high at $0.160.
- The 1-day and the 4-hour time frame both hint at an overextended rally, suggesting a minor pullback
- Two demand zones ranging from $0.142 to $0.147 and $0.126 to $0.130 are areas of interest for this correction.
VeChain price has seen a tremendous increase over the last couple of months due to the parabolic rally. However, now VET bears could run amok as bulls take a breather.
VeChain price due for retracement
VeChain price has rallied more than 310% since March 2021. This bull run might face temporary exhaustion of buying pressure and result in a minor correction.
On the daily chart, the VET bulls have ignored the Momentum Reversal Indicator’s (MRI) reversal signal in the form of a red-one candlestick. If this momentum continues to persist, the VeChain price could tap the immediate breakout line at $0.170 after rising 7%.
Following this move, a retracement to the immediate support level at $0.147 seems likely. If the short-term bearish momentum overwhelms the buyers here, the pullback could extend toward the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.128.
The bearish thesis becomes more evident on the 4-hour chart, where the VET price is already testing the MRI’s breakout line at $0.158. A failure to close above this will see VeChain drop to the immediate demand zone ranging from $0.142 to $0.147.
However, it is unlikely that this level will hold if the selling pressure increases. In such a case, a VeChain price might drop to the subsequent support zone that extends from $0.126 to $0.130. If the bulls decide to keep the parabolic rally alive, this area would be the best place to start.
Adding credence to the bearish outlook are the multiple A, B, and C extensions, which suggest that the VET’s upswing is overextended and needs to cool off before proceeding higher.
VET/USDT 1-day and 4-hour charts
The bearish thesis will face invalidation if the buyers slice through the breakout line at $0.170 on the daily chart.
In this scenario, the rally could extend to the 127.2% and the 141.4% Fibonacci extension levels at $0.177, $0.194, respectively.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
