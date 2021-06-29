- VeChain price is stabilizing as bulls contemplate an uptrend.
- A potential spike in buying pressure might propel VET by 25% to the resistance level at $0.102.
- The MRI indicator suggests that a downswing is likely before a full-blown uptrend.
VeChain price is consolidating near the range low, hinting at a minor pullback prior to a move higher. The MRI indicator adds credence to the short-term correction for VET.
VeChain price to create equal lows before heading higher
VeChain price slid below the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.106 on June 18 and has stayed under it since then. The recent VET price action suggests that a breakout from the tight consolidation range is possible.
The Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI) has flashed a sell signal in the form of a red ‘one’ candlestick on the 4-hour chart, which forecasts a one-to-four candlestick correction.
Therefore, investors can expect VeChain price to create the third equal low at the $0.071 support level. In some cases, VET could sweep below these lows to collect liquidity.
Such a development is a bullish sign and is typically followed by a quick bounce.
If this were to occur, Vechain price would tag the June 23 swing high at $0.084, followed by the resistance level at $0.092.
If the buying pressure continues to pour in, VET will retest $0.102 and the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.106.
VET/USDT 4-hour chart
On the other hand, if VeChain price fails to climb above $0.071 after sweeping the lows, it will signal weak bulls or insufficient buying pressure.
A breakdown of the support barrier at $0.067 will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis. In such a case, the sellers might trigger an 11% downswing that pushes VET to range low at $0.059.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Binance stays put despite FCA warning while BNB price eyes 18% upswing
Binance, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, received a warning from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). While this news was blown out of proportion, Binance explained why it had not changed its stance despite the warnings.
Cardano anticipates bullish breakout
Cardano price has been on a downtrend since June 3 without any substantial higher highs, suggesting that the bears are plaguing the markets. As ADA trades inside a tight range, it consolidates between two converging trend lines and anticipates a massive breakout.
Ark Investment Management partners with 21Shares to file for Bitcoin ETF
Ark Invest’s newly proposed Bitcoin ETF has been one of the latest addition to a growing list of applications for a crypto ETF in the United States. The investment management firm has partnered with 21Shares for a joint Bitcoin ETF filing with the US SEC.
Morgan Stanley owns significant stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust as revealed by SEC filing
Wall Street investment bank Morgan Stanley reportedly snapped up a significant number of shares of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust as of late April, according to a recent filing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.