- VeChain price consolidates between the support barrier at $0.0657 and the swing high at $0.0843 set up on June 23.
- VET could rally 30% to tag the resistance level at $0.0984 if buyers push it past $0.0843.
- A breakdown of the support level at $0.0657 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
VeChain price performance has been splendid after the May 19 crash. After forming a tight range, VET stayed above the equilibrium point, hinting at bullish pressure. However, as the entire market shifted to bearish sentiment on June 20, VeChain price crashed.
Now, the altcoin is trying to make a comeback as it consolidates in a tight range.
VeChain price anticipates breakout
VeChain price went from $0.1 to $0.0596 as it crashed roughly 40% between June 20 and June 22. After forming a temporary bottom at $0.0596, VET rallied 40% and was on the verge of full recovery, but investors began booking profits, resulting in a minor pullback.
Although unsure if this retracement is completed, investors can expect a bounce from the support barrier at $0.657. If the buying pressure continues to build up, leading to a breach of the consolidation, the bulls might target $0.088 and $0.0984, which is roughly 30% away from the current position, $0.077.
In a highly bullish case, the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.103 could be tagged.
VET/USDT 4-hour chart
While things seem to be going in the right direction for VeChain price, market participants need to note that a breakdown of the support level at $0.0657 not only indicates weak buying pressure but also invalidates the bullish thesis.
If this were to happen, VET would likely retrace 18% to tag the range low at $0.0538.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
