- VeChain price breaks above the descending trendline, suggesting a bullish move.
- Sideline buyers can accumulate VET between $0.0247 and $0.0239.
- A daily candlestick close below $0.0204 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
VeChain (VET) price broke above a descending trendline earlier this week, suggesting a bullish trend ahead, and consolidates around 0.0263 on Friday. Potential buyers on the sidelines may consider accumulating VET from $0.0247 to $0.0239 before anticipating an upward rally in the coming days.
VeChain price shows potential for a rally
VeChain price broke above the descending trendline, drawn by joining multiple swing highs from June 7 to July 8, on Tuesday and rallied 4% in the next two days.
Sideline buyers looking for opportunities can wait for a pullback to the trendline breakout zone between $0.0247 and $0.0239.
If VET finds support around the trendline breakout zone, it could rally 24% to retest the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.0303, measured from its swing high of $0.0366 on June 6 to its swing low of $0.0201 on July 5.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart is breaking above the neutral level of 50, while the Awesome Oscillator (AO) is on its way to doing the same. If bulls are indeed making a comeback, then both momentum indicators must maintain their positions above their respective mean levels. Such a development would add a tailwind to the recovery rally.
VET/USDT daily chart
However, if VET’s daily candlestick closes below $0.0204, the weekly support level, the bullish thesis would be invalidated by producing a lower low on a daily timeframe. This development could see VeChain's price fall 6% to revisit the November 22, 2023 low of $0.0192.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ripple extends gains by 5% on Friday as CEO hints at institutional crypto products with CME XRP-Dollar index
Ripple (XRP) traders’ sentiment turned positive on Friday, as CEO Brad Garlinghouse highlighted the addition of XRP-Dollar reference rate and indices to the CME Group and CF Benchmarks.
Worldcoin crumbles under selling pressure even as OpenAI eyes human-level problem-solving
OpenAI, the American tech firm behind the Large Language Model ChatGPT, announced five levels towards building an Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). Employees at the firm told Bloomberg that with ChatGPT, Open AI is currently at level one.
VeChain break above descending trendline sparks rally speculation
VeChain price breaks above the descending trendline, suggesting a bullish move. Sideline buyers can accumulate VET between $0.0247 and $0.0239. A daily candlestick close below $0.0204 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors wonder if BTC troubles are behind
Bitcoin (BTC) stabilized around the $57,000 mark this week, while the German Government persists in transferring Bitcoin to exchanges. Concurrently, US spot Bitcoin ETFs have recorded inflows.
Bitcoin: Investors wonder if BTC troubles are behind
Bitcoin (BTC) stabilized around the $57,000 mark this week, while the German Government persists in transferring Bitcoin to exchanges. Concurrently, US spot Bitcoin ETFs have recorded inflows. On-chain analytics indicate that whales are accumulating BTC during dips, potentially foreshadowing an imminent rally in the days ahead.