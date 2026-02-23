TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Solana Price Forecast: SOL deepens correction with downside risk toward $67.50

  • Solana price is nearing the lower consolidation range at $76.45 on Monday, a breakdown suggests further correction.
  • Derivatives data supports a bearish outlook with SOL’s short bets rising alongside negative funding rates.
  • The technical outlook suggests SOL could revisit the February 6 low of $67.50.
Solana Price Forecast: SOL deepens correction with downside risk toward $67.50
Manish ChhetriManish ChhetriFXStreet

Solana (SOL) price slips 6%, nearing the lower end of its consolidation range at $76.45 at the time of writing on Monday. A firm close below this level suggests a deeper correction. The derivatives data supports a bearish sentiment with SOL’s short bets rising alongside negative funding rates. On the technical side, if downside momentum continues, SOL may revisit its February 6 low around $67.50.

Solana’s derivatives data shows bearish bias

Solana’s long-to-short ratio reads 0.89 on Monday, nearing the lowest level over a month, according to CoinGlass data. This ratio below 1 indicates bearish sentiment as traders are betting on the asset price to fall.

Solana long-to-short ratio chart. Source: Coinglass

In addition, the funding rates for SOL also support a bearish outlook. CoinGlass data shows SOL’s funding rate flipped negative on Saturday and currently stands at -0.0245% on Monday, nearing the level seen during the February 6 price dip. This negative rate indicates that short positions are paying long positions and hints at bearish sentiment.

Solana’s funding rates chart. Source: Coinglass

Solana Price Forecast: SOL could extend further losses if it closes below the support zone

Solana’s price corrected nearly 4% in the previous week, extending its six consecutive weeks of losses since mid-January. Solana price started the week on a negative note, trading 6% down, nearing the lower consolidation boundary at $76.45

If SOL closes below the lower consolidation boundary at $76.45 on a daily basis, it could extend further losses toward the February 6 low at $67.50.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 31, pointing downward toward the oversold conditions, indicating bearish momentum gaining traction. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) lines are converging, indicating indecisiveness among traders.

SOL/USDT daily chart

However, if the lower consolidation boundary at $76.45 holds as support, it could extend the recovery toward the upper consolidation zone at $89.38.

Related news

Author

Manish Chhetri

Manish Chhetri is a crypto specialist with over four years of experience in the cryptocurrency industry.

More from Manish Chhetri
Share:

Editor's Picks

Top Crypto Losers: Zcash, Pump.fun, and LayerZero extended losses as Bitcoin loses $65,000

Top Crypto Losers: Zcash, Pump.fun, and LayerZero extended losses as Bitcoin loses $65,000

The cryptocurrency market starts the week in panic mode, with altcoins Zcash, Pump.fun, and LayerZero. Bitcoin falls below $65,000 as the US President Donald Trump regroups amid renewed trade policy risks.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC breakdown hints at deeper correction

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC breakdown hints at deeper correction

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple prices are extending losses on Monday after falling slightly the previous week. BTC is slipping below the lower consolidation range at $65,000, and ETH is falling below $1,900, both extending their six-week losing streaks.

Bitcoin, top cryptos stay muted as Trump hits back at Supreme Court ruling

Bitcoin, top cryptos stay muted as Trump hits back at Supreme Court ruling

Bitcoin (BTC) traded flat on Friday, hovering below the $68,000 key level following President Trump's response to the US Supreme Court's ruling on emergency tariffs.

AAVE drops 6% as BGD Labs announce plans to end support for protocol in April

AAVE drops 6% as BGD Labs announce plans to end support for protocol in April

BGD Labs said it will end its four-year role supporting the Aave (AAVE) DAO by April 1, citing growing centralization concerns around Aave Labs.

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: No recovery in sight

Bitcoin: No recovery in sight

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to trade within a range-bound zone, hovering around $67,000 at the time of writing on Friday, and falling slightly so far this week, with no signs of recovery.