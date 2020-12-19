US Treasury’s rule on governing self-hosted cryptocurrency wallets is quite concerning, says senator-elect Cynthia Lummis

- US Treasury shifts focus to unhosted wallets in fight against money laundering.
- Outspoken Bitcoin advocate Senator Lummis expresses concerns over lack of transperancy.
In an announcement on Friday, the US Department of Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network proposed a new rule that would allow it to monitor cryptocurrency transactions using self-hosted wallets. The statement read as follows:
Under the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) submitted to the Federal Register today, banks and money services businesses (MSBs) would be required to submit reports, keep records, and verify the identity of customers in relation to transactions above certain thresholds involving CVC/LTDA wallets not hosted by a financial institution (also known as “unhosted wallets”) or CVC/LTDA wallets hosted by a financial institution in certain jurisdictions identified by FinCEN.
Commenting on the proposal, US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin explained that the new rule addresses substantial national security concerns in the CVC market and aims to stop "malign actors" from exploiting the recordkeeping and reporting regime.
Lummis asks Congress to get involved
Senator-elect Cynthia Lummis, who voiced her support for cryptocurrencies by arguing that Bitcoin is a great store of value that could be used to tackle the US national debt, shared her views on this development in a Twitter thread.
Lummis made it clear that she is deeply concerned with the proposed. Wyoming's first female Senator called upon the Treasury to kickstart a transparent process that involves Congress and industry leaders while arguing that a rule without broad consensus would hurt the US against China and Russia in the battle for the future of finance.
"A hallmark feature of digital assets, like Bitcoin, is the ability to conduct transactions without an intermediary," Lummis further noted. "This promotes financial inclusion and freedom. A rule adopted at this juncture would be a solution in search of a problem. More pressing Bank Secrecy Act (BSA)-related issues exist."
Warren Davidson, Congressman serving Ohio's 8th District, backed Lummis' stance and said those charged with securing America’s financial future should not fear the light of public debate.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead
It's been a momentous week for Bitcoin. The pioneer cryptocurrency broke above psychological $20,000 and hit a new all-time high at $23,770. Since the beginning of October, the coin's value more than doubled; those who were wise enough to buy some BTC in the middle of March got away with 500% returns on their investments.
Ethereum price faces practically no resistance towards $1,000, despite recent pullback
Ethereum price hit a new 2020-high at $676 on Binance as the entire cryptocurrency market gained almost $100 billion in market capitalization in less than 48 hours. The smart-contracts giant had a notable pullback towards $625 but remains fairly bullish.
XRP price must break this critical resistance before it jumps to $1
Ripple's XRP is changing hands at $0.585, off the recent high reached at $0.66 on Thursday. The third-largest cryptocurrency gained over 6% on a day-to-day basis and recovered the losses from the previous week.
Tezos Price Prediction: XTZ develops reversal pattern, targeting $2
Tezos had a notable 10% rally in the past 48 hours, following Bitcoin’s price action, which has established a new all-time high. Unfortunately, Tezos price got rejected from a crucial resistance trendline and could be poised for a deeper pullback.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead
It's been a momentous week for Bitcoin. The pioneer cryptocurrency broke above psychological $20,000 and hit a new all-time high at $23,770. Since the beginning of October, the coin's value more than doubled; those who were wise enough to buy some BTC in the middle of March got away with 500% returns on their investments.