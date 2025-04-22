- GSR announced on Monday that it has secured a $100 million PIPE in Upexi.
- Upexi has committed to establishing a Solana treasury strategy, including accumulating and staking SOL.
- Solana’s price hovers around $138.90 on Tuesday after rallying 7% the previous week.
GSR, a crypto trading and investment firm, announced on Monday that it has secured a $100 million private investment in public equity (PIPE) in Upexi (UPXI). Upexi has committed to establishing a Solana (SOL) treasury strategy that includes accumulating and staking SOL.
Corporations’ rising interest in Solana
On Monday, GSR, a crypto trading and investment firm, announced that it has secured a $100 million private investment in public equity in Upexi. The investment follows Upexi’s announcement of a strategic shift toward a cryptocurrency-based treasury strategy aimed at generating long-term appreciation and yield for shareholders. Upexi has committed to establishing a Solana treasury strategy, including accumulating and staking SOL.
“The investment underscores GSR’s confidence in Solana as a leading high-performance blockchain and GSR’s mission to bridge the gap between traditional capital markets and the digital asset ecosystem,” says GSR’s press release.
Brian Rudick, Head of Research at GSR, “Solana’s speed, scalability, and vibrant developer ecosystem make it an ideal foundation for long-term growth, and we are honored to help accelerate the integration of digital assets into institutional portfolios.”
Institutional interest in Solana is gaining momentum. On Monday, asset manager ARK Invest announced that it will incorporate Canada’s 3iQ Solana Staking ETF into its crypto-focused funds, marking a notable step toward the broader adoption of Solana-based investment products.
While many companies have followed MicroStrategy’s playbook—allocating Bitcoin to corporate treasuries since its pioneering move in 2020—most have remained exclusively focused on Bitcoin, as discussed in the previous report.
In contrast, Upexi’s Solana-centric treasury strategy is a unique bet on an alternative Layer 1 blockchain. Supporting this trend, commercial real estate firm Janover recently disclosed a purchase of 163,651 SOL, valued at $10.5 million, as part of its crypto treasury initiative.
Moreover, as shown in the Lookonchain data below, Galaxy Digital appears to be selling Ethereum (ETH) and buying SOL. In the past two weeks, Galaxy Digital has deposited 65,600 ETH, worth approximately $105.48 million, to the Binance exchange and withdrawn 752,240 SOL tokens, valued at $98.37 million, from Binance.
It seems that Galaxy Digital is selling $ETH and buying $SOL!— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) April 22, 2025
In the past 2 weeks, Galaxy Digital deposited 65,600 $ETH($105.48M) to #Binance and withdrew 752,240 $SOL($98.37M) from #Binance.https://t.co/lD8tgkC4Py pic.twitter.com/olcPWNnGq2
Solana Price Forecast: SOL finds support around the 50-day EMA
Solana price broke above the descending trendline (drawn by joining multiple highs since mid-January) on April 11 and rallied by 11% over the next six days. Moreover, SOL rose 4.35% and closed above its 50-day EMA level at $136.14 on Saturday. However, it declined slightly over the next two days, and it was retested and found to have support around its 50-day EMA level. At the time of writing on Tuesday, it bounces and trades higher around $139.02.
If the 50-day EMA at $136.14 continues to hold as support, SOL price could extend the rally to retest its March 25 high of $147.48. A successful close above this level could extend an additional rally to retest its next daily resistance at $160.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 58, above its neutral level of 50, indicating bullish momentum. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) also exhibited a bullish crossover last week, signaling a buying opportunity and continuation of the upward trend.
SOL/USDT daily chart
However, if SOL fails to find support around the 50-day EMA level and closes below it, it could extend the correction to retest its daily support level at $118.10.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Dozens of crypto-related ETFs await SEC approval, among them those related to XRP, Litecoin, and Solana
Eric Balchunas, Senior ETF Analyst for Bloomberg, highlights 72 crypto-related ETFs awaiting SEC approval. The diversity of these ETFs encompasses major cryptocurrencies, such as XRP, Litecoin, and Solana, as well as meme-based memecoins.
Aptos price extends gains on broader crypto market recovery, presence in Osaka expo
APT token rises for the second consecutive day amid a widespread crypto recovery and expectations of growing adoption. Aptos powers the official digital wallet of Expo 2025 in Osaka, processing over 588,000 transactions with 133,000 new accounts.
Bitcoin bullish momentum builds as premium exceeds 9% for first time in three months
Bitcoin price is extending its gains, trading above $94,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday, following a two-day rally of 9.75% so far this week. BTC rally gathers momentum as trade war fears ease, following US President Donald Trump’s downplaying of tensions with China.
Solana and Sui surge, igniting interest in DeFi as TVL rebounds
Altcoins like Solana (SOL) and Sui gain strength on Wednesday, buoyed by several factors, including a significant recovery in the networks' Total Value Locked (TVL) in Decentralized Finance (DeFi).
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC holds steady, Fed warns of tariffs’ impact, as Gold hits new highs
Bitcoin price consolidates above $84,000 on Friday, a short-term support that has gained significance this week. The world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization continued to weather storms caused by US President Donald Trump's incessant trade war with China after pausing reciprocal tariffs for 90 days on April 9 for other countries.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.