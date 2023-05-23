Uniswap price recovery hits wall as bears smash rally into the ground

- Uniswap price rally fails to reach even nearby resistance at $5.22.
- UNI sees bullish breakout pared back instantly as bears refuse to blink.
- Expect to see a slide back below $5 as bears remain in control of Uniswap price action.
Uniswap (UNI) price was on good terms to stage a bullish breakout as a knee-jerk reaction got underway on Tuesday. That price action attempted to stop bears in their tracks by pushing the price action above $5.22. Unfortunately, the attempt failed as the bears saw the coup coming and already pared back the gains a few hours later. Expect to see a possible further continuation as Uniswap's price looks unfit to head higher and instead could drop below $4.95.
Uniswap price to drop 5% on feeble bullish attempt
Uniswap price is set to hit the tarmac and break below $5 after bulls staged a weak and meek attempt to break above $5.22 to the upside. As such, it does not even count as a rejection at that level, because bears already cut short the attempt beforehand and pared back the green 4-hour candle nearly in full. This points to a dismal performance from bulls who started taking profit quite quickly, which took the wind out of this rally’s sails.
UNI should head lower now as the only real nearby support will be found at $4.95. The attempted reaction from the bulls is now turning against them, and they could see bears performing a bull squeeze. This might even see pressure building on $4.95 and heading toward $4.90, possibly testing ground for a new low in 2023.
UNI/USD 4H-chart
The fact that the full gain of the green candle is not materializing points to bulls pushing back against the small fade. Should price action be able to swing back up to $5.22, expect to see a breakout with a quick sprint to $5.41.? Bulls would enter the uptrend again as they enter the area above the ascending trend line again with more gains for the medium term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
