Uniswap fee switch proposal inspires accumulation frenzy among investors

Uniswap DEX governing community, GFXLabs, is considering the possibility of implementing a fee switch.

The proposal intends to charge a 1/5 fee to liquidity providers across all Uniswap V3 pools, with earnings to be distributed to UNI holders.

The proposal passing would bring fundamental sustainable value to the UNI token.

Uniswap (UNI) decentralized exchange (DEX) governing community, GFXLabs, is weighing plans to implement a fee switch to see liquidity providers (LPs) pay 1/5 (or 20%) of the pool fees for all Uniswap V3 pools. Notably, the collection will be redistributed to the UNI community.

Uniswap governing community wants LPs to pay 1/5 of the pool fees

Uniswap's GFXLabs' latest proposal intends to charge liquidity providers up to 20% of the pool fees across all Uniswap v3 pools and redistribute the earnings to UNI holders.

The initial test of this proposal will be done, and the results will be used to structure the next proposal. Notably, whether or not the fee switch will be activated on Ethereum (ETH) depends on the initial test's success or failure.

Uniswap's GFXLabs must also design a subsequent proposal to determine where the revenue will be allocated.

Not the first fee switch proposal

It is imperative to note that this is not the first fee switch proposal on the Uniswap network. In July 2022, community members Leighton Cusack and Guillaume Lambert introduced the first fee switch proposal in their capacities as founder of DeFi protocol PoolTogether and Panoptic, respectively.

The initial proposal wanted Uniswap to test its fee parameters in specific liquidity pools, with the following stats: 0.05% of DAI/ETH, 0.3% of ETH/USDT, and 1% of USDC/ETH.

Nevertheless, while the proposal did well in the temperature and consensus evaluations, it never made it to the chain amid concerns raised by several community members, citing clarity issues surrounding US tax laws. Other concerns were the potential implications of the generated revenue from the fee switch to the Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO).

Uniswap executive director Devin Walsh was quoted in the proposal discussion, saying:

Although legislation has been introduced to address the issue, it has not passed Congress or been signed into law. Following a holistic analysis, we do not feel comfortable recommending the creation of a traditional legal entity structure if the proposal were to be approved right now.

Concerning the latest proposal, GFXLabs said that tax-related concerns of the latest fee switch proposal should be channeled to the protocol's treasury, adding, "For this proposal, treasury management is out of scope."

Uniswap community members’ reviews

The fee switch proposal has received multiple reviews, with one community member going by markus0 saying that while the fee switch appears feasible in a technical form, it has clear cons, including legal risks, increased competition from peer DeFi protocols, and its failure to "operate as effectively as a business." In his words:

If we want to move towards turning on the fee switch, I think a much better idea would be selling a portion of the UNI in the treasury. If it turns out the DAO can effectively allocate those funds and handle the legal and tax ramifications of the sale – then let's start thinking about turning on the switch.

Cusack, who authored the first fee switch proposal, has expressed concerns about related weaknesses between the initial and latest proposals, saying it fails to address what the collected fees will do. In his opinion, the funds ought to be independently distributed using a systematic way.

The community governance has a week to deliberate the proposal before putting it on Snapshot for yet another temperature check. If it passes, it would bring fundamental sustainable value to the UNI token.

Notably, Uniswap (UNI) price is up 7% since the voting proposal began on May 10, with whale investors seemingly positioned for the upside that could accrue from the potential increase in protocol revenue.

Uniswap proposal inspires accumulation frenzy among investors

UNI has also been attracting considerable investment from a strategic cohort of crypto whales, with on-chain data from Santiment showing that crypto whales holding 100,000 to 1 million UNI tokens are already positioned for a potential rally.

Based on the chart above, they added another 2.48 million tokens to their wallet balances between May 15 and May 18. Similarly, the online Uniswap community reacted well to the ecosystem's plans. This is seen on Uniswap's Weighted Santiment, showing that the social perception surrounding UNI has improved significantly in the last week.

Weighted Sentiment trending upward into the neutral zone often results in tactful investors could entering the market. This could bolster the bullish trajectory seen in Uniswap price.