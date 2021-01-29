Uniswap price primed for new all-time highs as it continues to lead the momentum in the DeFi space

- Uniswap price has outperformed most cryptocurrencies and has been leading the DeFi industry.
- The digital asset hit a new all-time high at $15.75 on January 29.
- On-chain metrics are extremely positive for Uniswap and have pushed its price higher.
Uniswap had one of the best performances in 2021 rising by 237% to new highs almost every single day. The digital asset has reached rank 15th on Coinmarketcap with a market capitalization of $4.1 billion.
Uniswap leads the way as other DeFi projects follow the decentralized exchange
Despite Bitcoin hitting a new all-time high at $42,000, Ethereum had a lot of trouble establishing a new all-time high and has been trading sideways for the past week. On the other hand, Uniswap and other decentralized exchanges have had a lot of success in 202.
Back in September 2020, Uniswap users received an airdrop of 400 UNI per user. The governance token had a massive sell-off during the first few weeks. However, surprisingly, the digital asset managed to recover and establish new highs.
Just recently, we have seen a lot of drama with GameStop and the need for decentralized exchanges as one of the biggest trading platforms, Robinhood, halted trading of GME stocks to thousands of clients and also stopped the trading of cryptocurrencies temporarily.
Uniswap price could continue to rise higher as metrics remain positive
Uniswap has seen massive growth in the past week with 190% new addresses joining the network and more than 150% active addresses compared to the last week. This tremendous growth indicates that Uniswap’s rally is healthy.
Uniswap new and active addresses chart
Since the beginning of 2021, around 31 new large holders have joined the network. They hold between 100,000 and 1,000,000 coins. Similarly, the number of whales with 1,000,000 to 10,000,000 coins also increased by six.
UNI Holders Distribution chart
Additionally, the liquidity provided on Uniswap has exploded from $2.17 billion in January 2021 to a new all-time high of $3.59 billion currently. Of course, this also increased the fees received by the exchange as well as the volume peaking on January 11, at $1.33 billion with $3.99 million in fees. It seems that Uniswap price could continue its massive rally towards $20 without much opposition.
Uniswap statistics
However, on the 1-hour chart, Uniswap has established a symmetrical triangle pattern which could be close to a breakdown. Losing the support level at $14.3 could quickly push Uniswap price towards $12.
UNI/USD 1-hour chart
The digital asset seems on the verge of a big move as its trading volume has been declining significantly. Uniswap current price of $14.5 is closer to a breakdown.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Elon Musk buys Bitcoin igniting the next bull run
The cryptocurrency market is a bust of activities as we usher in the weekend session. Dogecoin was pumped by traders on Reddit and speculators on Twitter, leading to a 600% upswing.
Ripple on the brink of 40% upsurge targeting $0.38
Ripple is among the cryptocurrencies that are likely to have benefited from the Dogecoin’s rally. After holding tight in consolidation, the cross-border token spiked, briefly stepping above $0.3.
Here is how the so-called “Coinbase effect” will pump any new cryptocurrency listed
Cryptocurrency listings on exchanges and particularly on large platforms like Coinbase and Binance are a big deal. The crypto market is accustomed to a new terminology referred to as the “Coinbase effect.”
Dogecoin's 600% rally could jumpstart the next altseason
Dogecoin has shocked many with its gigantic movement in price over the last 24 hours. Despite being ridiculed as a joke, DOGE has a far-reaching social media presence that cuts across all ages, perhaps due to the unserious tone it brings to the cryptocurrency industry.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC is on track to $100,000 despite the recent correction
After hitting a new all-time high of $41,950, Bitcoin had a major 31% correction down to $28,850. For the most part, this pullback is considered healthy as past price action indicates it’s normal for the flagship cryptocurrency to experience 30-40% corrections during a bull rally.