Uniswap's price is bounded inside an asymmetrical triangle on the hourly chart.

The digital asset is facing a potential breakout or breakdown of 20%.

Uniswap is down 11% in the past 24 hours, currently trading at $2.61, right above the lower trendline of the asymmetrical triangle formed on the hourly chart. A breakout or breakdown will likely represent a 20% move in either direction.

Uniswap bulls need to defend critical support level to avoid a 20% pullback

The lower trendline of the asymmetrical triangle at $2.6 is the most crucial support level in the short-term. A breakdown below this point can easily drive the price of Uniswap towards $2.13. The 200-SMA could act as a support level in-between at $2.36.

UNI/USD 1-hour chart

The In/Out of the Money Around Price chart paints a similar picture as it shows a strong support level at $2.59 and a significant resistance area between $2.83 and $2.90. If bulls can defend the lower trendline at $2.6, the price of UNI could easily jump towards the upper trendline at $2.8.

UNI IOMAP chart

Considering the bullish momentum of the market, UNI could crack the $2.8 resistance level and see a notable 20% breakout towards $3.4 as the IOMAP shows very little resistance above the $2.83 - $2.9 area.