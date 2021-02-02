- Uniswap price had a massive 350% rally in 2021, reaching a high of $20.75.
- The digital asset could be poised for a correction as it is overextended.
- Several on-chain metrics suggest UNI is bound to see a pullback sooner than later.
Uniswap has reached a market capitalization of over $5.5 billion and has been climbing the ranks of CoinMarketCap to hit 13th. UNI was up by more than 1,000% since its all-time low of $1.75 in November 2020.
Uniswap price can quickly fall towards $16
The MVRV (7d) indicates that Uniswap price has been inside the risk zone for the past week. This often leads to a correction in the short-term, as it happened on January 30 or January 18.
UNI MVRV (7d)
Even more worrying for the bulls is the percentage of UNI tokens inside exchanges, which had a significant spike from 6.3% on January 30 to 6.64% currently. This indicates that perhaps investors are ready to sell and take some profits in the short term.
UNI tokens on exchanges
The In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart shows a robust support level between $18.24 and $18.8, where 122 addresses purchased 7.22 million UNI tokens. A breakdown below this point can drive Uniswap price down to $16 as there is weaker support below.
UNI IOMAP chart
However, Uniswap is inside a major uptrend and could continue climbing higher. On the 1-hour chart, the TD Sequential indicator has presented a buy signal that could push Uniswap price towards $20 again.
UNI/USD 1-hour chart
According to the IOMAP chart, there is feeble resistance until the area between $19.47 and $19.7 with 3.55 million UNI in volume. A breakout above this point can easily drive Uniswap price above $20.
UNI/USD daily chart
The Fibonacci Retracement indicator shows that Uniswap price will climb to $26 at the 127% level if there is a breakout above $20. The next price target would be $32.4 which is the 168% level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
