Uniswap Price Analysis: UNI’s rise to new all-time highs only depends on one critical demand wall

- Uniswap price needs to get past the last crucial sell wall at $6.40 to increase its chances of revisiting the previous all-time high (ATH).
- Failure to conquer this demand wall could quickly push the price down by 10%, with more downswing on the horizon.
Uniswap token is trading at $6.35 at the time of writing, resulting from the considerable surge seen last week. At this rate, UNI will most likely hit its previous ATH at $8.70 very soon. However, a crucial sell wall might pose a threat to the token’s ascent.
Uniswap price on the cusp of revisiting its record highs
On the 4-hour chart, Uniswap price has established higher highs displaying the alt season’s buying pressure. Adding credence to the buying pressure is the SuperTrend index, which flashed a buy signal in late December.
UNI/USDT 4-hour chart
According to IntoTheBlock’s In/Out of the Money (IOMAP) metric, about 1,540 addresses have previously purchased 1.57 million UNI at an average price of $6.40. Hence, this level is crucial if UNI needs to revisit its ATH.
UNI IOMAP
A breach of the demand wall at $6.40 will push UNI into quiet waters allowing it to head higher, perhaps to its previous ATH.
On the other hand, the token’s bearish scenario poses a threat to push UNI price down to the immediate support levels at $5.60 and $5.20. This bearish scenario is a result of the bearish divergence between Uniswap price and the RSI indicator.
To conclude, Uniswap might dive anywhere between 5% to 15% if it fails to conquer the sell wall at $6.40, while breaching this hurdle will send it to nearly $9.00.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
