Uniswap Price Analysis: UNI’s on-chain metrics define two key levels projecting a 30% move

- Uniswap price is contained inside a descending parallel channel on the 4-hour chart.
- The digital asset is in a no-trade zone until a clear breakout or breakdown happens.
Uniswap has been trading sideways for the past two months between two key levels that define a descending parallel channel on the 4-hour chart. The digital asset awaits a clear breakout or breakdown.
Uniswap price could see a 30% move if this key level breaks
On the 4-hour chart, Uniswap has established a descending parallel channel which seems to favor the bulls as the current Uniswap price is $3.78, which is close to the upper trendline resistance of $4.
UNI/USD 4-hour chart
A breakout above $4 can quickly drive Uniswap price towards $5.5. The In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart seems to give credence to this bullish outlook as it shows the most significant resistance area to be located between $3.89 and $4, but very little resistance above.
UNI IOMAP chart
However, the IOMAP chart also shows only one crucial support level at $3.6. A breakdown below this point would push Uniswap price down to the lower boundary of the descending parallel channel at $2.5.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Stellar price falls below crucial support level as regulatory concerns increase
Bitcoin analyst, Max Keiser has recently stated in an interview that the SEC will most likely not stop with Ripple and will target other ‘garbage coins’ including Stellar or Cardano. Keiser asserted that the SEC works as ‘Bitcoin’s drone’ targeting other coins.
Indian government to impose a 18% service tax on Bitcoin transactions
According to The Central Economic Intelligence Bureau (CEIB), Bitcoins could be categorized under the intangible assets class and a Goods & Services Tax (GST) levy could be imposed on all transactions.
Cryptocurrency platforms avoid Ripple like the plague; over companies 14 suspended XRP trading
The list of cryptocurrency companies delisting or suspending Ripple's XRP trading is growing faster than mushrooms after a rainy day. At the time of writing, 14 digital assets service providers announced the decision to distance themselves from the troubled startup and its token.
US Treasury to consider stablecoins as security
The US regulators are considering new legislation that will define stablecoins as security. If the bill is adopted, Tether might face a lawsuit from the SEC.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead
It's been a momentous week for Bitcoin. The pioneer cryptocurrency broke above psychological $20,000 and hit a new all-time high at $23,770. Since the beginning of October, the coin's value more than doubled; those who were wise enough to buy some BTC in the middle of March got away with 500% returns on their investments.