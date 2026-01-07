TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Zcash Price Prediction: ZEC falls as demand stagnates, retail sentiment weakens

  • Zcash is down over 2% on Wednesday, risking a bearish breakout of a symmetrical triangle pattern.
  • Data shows stagnation in shielded ZEC pool, suggesting a lack of demand for the privacy coin.
  • Derivatives data shows a sell-side bias as ZEC futures Open Interest declines.
Zcash Price Prediction: ZEC falls as demand stagnates, retail sentiment weakens
Vishal DixitVishal DixitFXStreet

Zcash (ZEC) remains under selling pressure, extending its second bearish week and trading below $500 with over 2% decline at press time on Wednesday. The privacy coin experiences a consolidation in user demand as shielding pools consolidate. Meanwhile, retail sentiment shifts bearish in the derivatives market as short positions build up, aligning with declining ZEC futures Open Interest.

Zcash loses user demand, retail confidence

Zcash offers multiple pools that provide users with privacy by hiding transaction data through zero-knowledge proofs. However, the shielded pool, which holds roughly 4.87 million ZEC, or 29.58% of the total supply, has remained stagnant despite rising to over 5 million ZEC on January 1. 

The lack of a steady inflow into the shielded pool suggests user demand is fluctuating, risking a correction in ZEC market value.

Zcash shielded pool data. Source: Zkp.baby

On the derivatives side, the privacy coin is losing retail confidence as CoinGlass data shows a rise in short positions while traders limit capital exposure. The ZEC futures Open Interest (OI) is at $986.42 million on Wednesday, down from $1.11 billion the previous day, suggesting traders are either withdrawing capital or reducing leverage to reduce exposure. 

ZEC futures Open Interest. Source: CoinGlass

Additionally, the long-to-short ratio chart indicates that short positions have surged to 52.49%, from 49.71% on Tuesday, suggesting a sell-side dominance in fresh positions.

Zcash long/short ratio chart. Source: CoinGlass

Zcash risks further loss below $500

Zcash risks breaking below a support trendline connecting the lows of December 3 and 18, which could confirm a bearish breakout of a symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily logarithmic chart. At the time of writing, ZEC is down over 2% on Wednesday, approaching the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $455.

If the privacy coin marks a daily close below $487, it would confirm the downside breakout, risking a steeper correction to $455. However, the potential decline could form a lower leg toward a trendline connecting the October 17 and December 3 lows, near $430. 

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52 on the daily chart, declining towards the halfway line, suggesting a decline in buying pressure. Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator risks a crossover below the signal line, which would confirm a renewed bearish momentum.

ZEC/USDT daily logarithmic chart.

Looking up, if ZEC resurfaces above $500, it should exceed the overhead trendline connecting the November 15 and December 29 highs near $530, confirming a bullish breakout of the triangle pattern.

Author

Vishal Dixit

Vishal Dixit

FXStreet

Vishal Dixit holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry from Wilson College but found his true calling in the world of crypto.

More from Vishal Dixit
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

XRP battles selling pressure as profit-taking, ETF inflows shape outlook

XRP battles selling pressure as profit-taking, ETF inflows shape outlook

Ripple (XRP) is trading downward but holding support at $2.22 at the time of writing on Wednesday, as fear spreads across the cryptocurrency market, reversing gains made from the start of the year. 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pause uptrend amid mixed ETF flows, weak sentiment

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pause uptrend amid mixed ETF flows, weak sentiment

Bitcoin extends correction below the $93,000 mark at the time of writing on Wednesday, signaling a cooldown from the early-year rally that touched $94,789 on Monday. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are also facing headwinds amid uncertainty in market sentiment.

Zcash Price Prediction: ZEC falls as demand stagnates, retail sentiment weakens

Zcash Price Prediction: ZEC falls as demand stagnates, retail sentiment weakens

Zcash remains under selling pressure, extending its second bearish week and trading below $500 with over 2% decline at press time on Wednesday. The privacy coin experiences a consolidation in user demand as shielding pools consolidate.

Bitcoin pulls below $92,000 as momentum cools near resistance

Bitcoin pulls below $92,000 as momentum cools near resistance

Bitcoin (BTC) slides below $92,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday after falling to close above the key resistance earlier this week. Institutional demand shows mixed sentiment with alternating inflows and outflows this week. 

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin (BTC) continues de trade within the recent consolidation phase, hovering around $92,000 at the time of writing on Friday, as investors digest the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) cautious December rate cut and its implications for risk assets.