- Tron price is rejected as it attempts to break out above pennant formation.
- TRX sees bulls exiting again as the window for a Christmas rally closes.
- Expect a decline to either $0.053 or $0.051 once support fails.
Tron (TRX) price sees bulls giving up on their attempts to overcome the bearish pressure from the current pennant that is trapping price action. To make matters worse, cryptocurrencies as a whole are taking a step back, which builds more bearish pressure and motivation. Expect either the ascending trend line to hold or break, with a binary outcome in the remaining days of 2022.
Tron traders can choose for dessert either 2% or 6% losses
Tron price receives three firm rejections in just three trading days as traders recover from their Christmas dinner indigestion. The first rejection occurred on Sunday, the 25th, with a rejection on the topside at the monthly pivot. The second and third were similar, with bulls being prevented from breaking higher and unable to trash the red descending trend line on Monday the 26th and this Tuesday morning in the ASIA PAC session.
TRX price is thus set to drop back in a hopefully contained decline, towards $0.053 at the green ascending trend line. That would mean a 2% decline from where Tron currently resides and could still trigger a bounce back up for a breakout. Should the green ascending trend line break, a leg lower towards $0.051 looks to be the next outcome at the pivotal level of March 25, 2021, with 6% losses.
TRX/USD daily chart
Of course, any upside move would see quite a bullish response if the red descending trend line were to get broken. In the short squeeze that would follow, price would likely see a 10% increase. In terms of price action, that would mean Tron price reaching around $0.060.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
