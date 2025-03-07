Unchained.com CEO says the Trump administration has been consistent in addressing digital assets.

Experts suggest watching Trump’s White House Crypto Summit for potential policy signals that could impactBitcoin’s trajectory.

Nansen’s BTC Momentum Indicator remains neutral, signaling uncertainty and lack of a clear market direction.

Edwin Mata of Brickken expects discussions on tax incentives for blockchain companies and regulatory clarity for tokenized assets.

Crypto market capitalization is back above $3 trillion as traders show signs of optimism ahead of President Donald Trump’s White House Crypto Summit. Five industry experts weighed in on what to expect from the event on Friday.

I’d expect to see real action: Joe Kelly, CEO and co-founder of Unchained.com

Kelly is optimistic about the event and applauds the Trump administration for its consistent progress in addressing digital assets. The Unchained co-founder told FXStreet in an exclusive interview:

"I’d expect to see real action as a result of this summit. Certainly, we’d like to see a significant commitment to Bitcoin as part of the national strategy, as it stands apart from all other digital assets in terms of security, decentralization, and long-term viability. As the seventh most valuable asset in the world, Bitcoin’s role in global finance is already undeniable—whether governments acknowledge it or not. In the short term, speculation around regulatory clarity or government adoption could drive excitement and price movement, bringing more people into the space. That’s always a welcome catalyst. But long-time holders understand that Bitcoin’s real value isn’t tied to short-term volatility but to its role as the ultimate hedge against monetary uncertainty. Government adoption would certainly be a tailwind, accelerating an inevitable trend—but Bitcoin’s resilience has never depended on official recognition. The broader trajectory remains unchanged: adoption is growing, and those who move early benefit the most."

Closely monitor potential policy signals that could influence Bitcoin’s trajectory: Uldis Teraudklans, CRO at Paybis

Uldis Teraudklans, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Paybis says:

"Bitcoin is trading near $90,000 following President Trump’s announcement of a strategic crypto reserve, which was followed by wild price swings in both directions and suspicions of foul-play. As discussions at the White House Crypto Summit progress, market participants are closely monitoring potential policy signals that could influence Bitcoin’s trajectory. While the market outlook is still bullish, investors have yet to fully factor in the implications of the summit and the potential impact of the announced reserve. A lot will depend on whether the final version of the reserve will include other currencies besides Bitcoin, a matter which has received a lot of criticism from the industry." The Paybis executive also noted, "In terms of expected price action, volatility remains high and substantial swings can be expected any given day. The focus of investors should be more on the substance of the summit, rather than the price action. The strategic reserve is the loudest but by no means the only and the most impactful policy decision that can come out of this openly pro-crypto administration." "Although short-term volatility remains an inherent feature of crypto markets, long-term trends continue to point toward increasing institutional involvement and Bitcoin’s evolving role in the global financial system."

The US is reinforcing its dominance through these announcements: Seamus Rocca, CEO of Xapo Bank

Seamus Rocca believes that the inclusion of SOL, ADA, and XRP in a state-backed reserve is little surprise, given these assets’ broad support in America.

"The inclusion of assets beyond Bitcoin appears to be more about bolstering the industry—particularly in a way that reinforces US dominance—rather than an assessment of these assets' merits. Whilst the announcement is great for the legitimisation of the industry, it does undermine the primacy of Bitcoin and possibly weakens the long-term stability of such a reserve. Bitcoin's security record, its decentralized nature, and its market dominance all contribute to its leading position. That's what cements its status as the gold standard of the digital currency world," Rocca said.

Trump’s Crypto Summit is poised to be a defining moment for digital asset policy: Ryan Lee, Chief Analyst at Bitget Research

"The White House Crypto Summit, hosted by President Trump, is poised to be a defining moment for US digital asset policy, convening regulators, officials, and industry titans like Brian Armstrong and Michael Saylor. The event is expected to focus on establishing a federal regulatory framework that fosters innovation while ensuring investor protection, potentially unveiling Trump’s US Crypto Strategic Reserve details," Lee told FXStreet in an exclusive interview. "The outcomes could significantly influence the regulatory landscape and institutional sentiment toward digital assets, shifting toward clarity on token classification, tax incentives, and reduced enforcement actions, possibly dismantling barriers for banks and funds. Key market signals to watch include concrete guidelines on securities laws, the reserve’s structure, regulatory leniency from figures like SEC’s Mark Uyeda, and hints of legislative backing—each capable of driving a bullish surge or, if vague, sparking volatility." "A successful summit could see Bitcoin reclaim $100K and crypto assets like ETH, XRP, and Solana soar, cementing US leadership in global crypto markets. Conversely, a lack of actionable steps might disappoint investors, underscoring the high stakes of this event," he added.

US is positioned as a strategic holder of Bitcoin: Edwin Mata, CEO & co-founder, Brickken

Edwin Mata of Brickken maintains a positive outlook on the summit. Mata told FXStreet:

"The forthcoming White House Summit is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the mid-term and long-term vision for digital assets and blockchain technology in the United States. This move establishes a holding position, signaling that the United States will neither sell the Bitcoin currently held in its reserves nor any Bitcoin acquired through future asset seizures. This positions the country, at least in the short term, as a strategic holder of Bitcoin. Looking ahead to the mid-term strategy, the key focus will likely revolve around creating a comprehensive framework of incentives aimed at encouraging companies to relocate to the United States. This vision seeks to establish the United States not only as a hub for cryptocurrencies but also as a global leader in blockchain technology adoption and innovation. This broader vision will encompass far more than digital currencies. It will address the tokenization of traditional financial instruments, such as corporate stocks and bonds, as well as the integration of blockchain into public infrastructure management, supply chains, and energy markets. Furthermore, discussions are expected to cover tax incentives for blockchain companies, regulatory clarity for tokenized assets, and mechanisms to foster innovation while ensuring consumer protection."

Strategy for short-term traders is to buy around events: Nansen analysts

Analysts at Nansen said in a report published on Wednesday that the market remains in a state of flux as key developments in the US offer both volatility and opportunities to traders.

Analysts said to FXStreet:

"As anticipation builds for the White House Crypto Summit, Nansen’s BTC Momentum Indicator has been fluctuating around neutral. This signals uncertainty and makes it challenging to determine a clear market direction."

In the report, analysts said:

"For short-term traders, one strategy is to buy around events with the potential for max fear (e.g., prior to a tariff announcement, the next milestone date is April 2) and to sell at local optimism peaks e.g. possibly after the White House Crypto Summit on Friday. These short-term strategies can work, but they are not our preferred style. We are looking for: Price consolidation (boring price action where crypto starts to slowly post-higher lows)

Tariff noise mostly tuned out

Stabilization in Tech stocks (Nvidia’s price moving average is turning south), and a rebound in US macro data"

Trump’s push could make the US the crypto capital of the world: Forest Bai, Co-founder of Foresight Ventures

Forest Bai acknowledges Trump’s ambition to make the US the crypto capital of the world. Bai told FXStreet: