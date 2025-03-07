Trump’s White House Crypto Summit is hours away, and executives maintain optimism and a positive outlook on crypto adoption.

Rachel Conlan of Binance expects increased institutional and retail participation.

Conlan lists top three drivers of crypto adoption, a clear regulatory path, government engagement and increased investor confidence.

Bitcoin hovers around $88,000, and crypto market capitalization holds steady above the $3 trillion level on Friday.

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order for a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve on Friday, shifting industry leaders’ focus from regulation to adoption. Within just over six weeks of his term, the President is set to host the first Crypto Summit, hosting industry giants and executives from the ecosystem.

Rachel Conlan, the Global CMO of Binance, shared her outlook on what to expect from the summit and how the event could impact crypto adoption.

White House Crypto Summit is a key step: Conlan

Conlan believes that the event is a key step toward fostering regulatory clarity in the crypto ecosystem. Conlan told FXStreet,

“The White House Crypto Summit is a key step toward driving mainstream adoption, and closer engagement between policymakers and the crypto industry. Given recent events in the US, such as discussions about a national crypto strategic reserve and more institutional participation, Binance remains dedicated to playing a positive role in shaping a transparent and innovative environment.”

Conlan discussed the government’s proposals for a Strategic Crypto Reserve including Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana and Cardano, signaling a shift toward government-backed digital asset integration.

Conlan explained,

“If implemented, such an initiative could lead to increased institutional and retail participation, further cementing crypto’s role as a mainstream financial asset. Binance is prepared to support this evolution by ensuring liquidity, security, and accessibility for traders globally.”

The Trump administration’s engagement with crypto, alongside approval of spot-based Bitcoin ETFs could boost adoption across financial markets. According to the Binance executive, the event represents a pivotal moment for the crypto industry.

“Binance looks forward to contributing its expertise and experience in driving crypto adoption forward. A clear regulatory path, government engagement, and increased institutional confidence will play a crucial role in shaping the future of digital assets and Binance is ready to support this transformation at a global scale,” she said. “95% of Binance users plan to expand holdings in 2025,” Conlan highlights key statistics that stem from the rising institutional crypto adoption.

A billion crypto users is the vision: Conlan

Conlan shares her experience with Binance’s growth trajectory, fueled by increasing global adoption and institutional interest. Conlan said, “In Latin America alone, the platform recorded a 116% surge in crypto adoption in 2024, reaching 55 million users, 95% of whom plan to expand their holdings in 2025.”

On a global scale, Binance recently surpassed 250 million registered users, marking a significant milestone toward its vision of onboarding 1 billion users. “This rapid expansion, adding 50 million users in just under seven months, underscores Binance’s leadership in driving large-scale adoption through continuous innovation and user-focused offerings,” Conlan said.

Positive regulatory shifts and institutional adoption in the US, when combined with Binance’s proactive compliance efforts, “could serve as a model for fostering trust with policymakers, aligning with the evolving regulatory landscape. Additionally, US President Donald Trump’s pro-crypto stance has reignited global interest, potentially acting as a catalyst for increased adoption and regulatory clarity,” she concluded.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin trades at $89,710, and the combined market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies exceeds $3 trillion.