TrueUsd (TUSD) issuer TrustToken announces partnership with Binance

The company behind TrueUsd (TUSD) stablecoin is reported to have signed a partnership with Binance cryptocurrency exchange as per a press release sent out on June 4. The deal will allow TUSD purchases on Binance at zero fees. At the same time, the partnership gives the users the ability to redeem TUSD for fiat.

According to Cointelegraph the collaboration is “bringing a direct fiat-to-crypto onramp/offramp to Binance” especially after TrustToken app was registered. Binance has also listed another stablecoin referred to as paxos standard (PAX). A spokesperson at TrustToken claims that:

“At this time only TrueUSD is technologically capable of allowing users to purchase and redeem directly from their exchange wallets once they've registered in our app.”

The CEO of TrustToken, Jai An has assured the community that the network will develop more solutions that will increase the number of ways to buy and redeem TrueUSD.

The CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao commented on the partnership: