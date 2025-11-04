TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Tron Price Forecast: TRX risks breaking year-long support as user, retail demand drops

  • TRX approaches the year-long support trendline amid intense selling pressure.
  • The derivatives data suggest a risk-off sentiment among traders. 
  • On-chain data indicates increased outflows from the Tron ecosystem as user demand wanes. 
Tron Price Forecast: TRX risks breaking year-long support as user, retail demand drops
Vishal DixitVishal DixitFXStreet

Tron (TRX) trades at $0.2800 by press time on Tuesday, under bearish pressure following a 5.64% loss on Monday. Technically, TRX risks breaking below a crucial support trendline while both derivatives and on-chain data suggest a decline in retail and user demand. 

Waning demand for the Tron ecosystem

Tron, a network of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocols, is experiencing a decline in user interest as the broader crypto ecosystem faces a sell-off wave. According to DeFiLlama, the Total Value Locked (TVL) on the DeFi network is down 6.57% in the last 24 hours, dropping below the $5 billion mark to $4.967 billion. This suggests that users are withdrawing digital assets from the ecosystem, indicating a decline in interest. 

Tron DeFi TVL.
Tron DeFi TVL. Source: DeFiLlama.

Similarly, derivatives traders are becoming risk-averse and losing interest in Tron. CoinGlass data shows that the TRX futures Open Interest (OI) decreased by 1.68% over the last 24 hours to $290.50 million, indicating a reduction in outstanding futures contracts or their leverage-based value. 

TRX derivatives data. Source: CoinGlass.
TRX derivatives data. Source: CoinGlass.

If the interest in the derivatives market and on-chain continues to decline, TRX could further lose its market value. 

Technical outlook: Will Tron break below its year-long support trendline?

Tron trades below its 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.3029, while the 50-day EMA crosses below the 100-day EMA, flashing a Death Cross pattern. This indicates a rise of bearish momentum in the short-term trend. Under sell-off pressure, TRX is approaching a long-standing support trendline at $0.2764, formed by connecting the February 3 and March 16-17 lows. 

A decisive close below this trendline would likely result in further losses for Tron, with sellers aiming for $0.2632 and $0.2397, marked by the May 31 and April 18 lows, respectively. 

The momentum indicators on the daily chart flash intense overhead pressure as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 26 enters the oversold zone, maintaining a downward slope. Moreover, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has flipped from its signal line for the third time since early October, suggesting that sell-off pressure is coming in successive waves.

Tron daily price chart.
TRX/USDT daily price chart.

If Tron rebounds from $0.2764, the $0.2967 level flipped into a resistance after Monday’s correction, and the 200-day EMA at $0.3029 could oppose the recovery run.  

Author

Vishal Dixit

Vishal Dixit

FXStreet

Vishal Dixit holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry from Wilson College but found his true calling in the world of crypto.

More from Vishal Dixit
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Stellar Price Forecast: Death Cross in XLM risks a 15% correction as demand softens

Stellar Price Forecast: Death Cross in XLM risks a 15% correction as demand softens

Stellar (XLM) breaks out of a falling channel pattern on the downside after two straight days of losses as a Death Cross pattern emerges on the daily chart. The XRP-rival risks further losses as the retail demand softens and analyst Peter Brandt alerts a pattern breakout. 

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, and XRP consolidate after recent market correction

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, and XRP consolidate after recent market correction

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) are showing signs of stabilization on Wednesday after a sharp market-wide correction earlier in the week. These top three cryptocurrencies are consolidating near key support levels.

ZKsync, Internet Computer hold gains as Bitcoin slips below $100,000

ZKsync, Internet Computer hold gains as Bitcoin slips below $100,000

ZKsync (ZK) and Internet Computer (ICP) hold steady amid the broader cryptocurrency market correction as Bitcoin (BTC) drops below $100,000 for the first time since June 23. The sudden decline wipes out $2 billion in total liquidations. 

Ethereum price dips below $3,500 driven by ETF outflows

Ethereum price dips below $3,500 driven by ETF outflows

Ethereum (ETH) remains largely in bearish hands, trading marginally above $3,500 on Tuesday. The leading smart contracts token has extended its decline for the second consecutive day, reflecting the negative sentiment in the wider crypto market. 

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: BTC slips below $110,000 as macroeconomic headwinds weigh on risk assets

Bitcoin: BTC slips below $110,000 as macroeconomic headwinds weigh on risk assets

Bitcoin (BTC) extends its decline this week, slipping below $110,000 at the time of writing on Friday as macroeconomic headwinds continued to weigh on risk assets.