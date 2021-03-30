Trading veteran says Coinbase could be going bankrupt

- Peter Brandt claims that Coinbase is going bankrupt, lists several reasons why.
- Coinbase accused of delayed response to customer inquiries and complaints.
- The US-based firm waits for direct IPO review and approval by the SEC.
Coinbase has, over the years, grown to become one of the leading cryptocurrency exchange platforms in the world. It is by far the most prominent digital exchange firm in the United States. However, poor customer service, imposed withdrawal limits and delay in execution of withdrawal requests, among other complaints, have seen renowned trader Peter Brandt believe that it is heading fast to bankruptcy.
Is Coinbase growth on an uptrend or downtrend?
Brandt has been a trader since 1975, mainly in the futures and forex markets. He claims to have “been involved in three bankruptcies of brokerage firms (Mann, Refco and Peregrine). According to him, he has the privilege of knowing the clues that are likely to lead a firm like Coinbase to bankruptcy.
Some of the signs of doom Brandt highlighted include “impossible customer service, limits on withdrawals and outrageous fees.” The veteran traders added that Coinbase is fond of taking the “other side of customer sell orders way below its posted daily low (above listed high),” something that he says is unheard of in the futures market.
Despite Brandt’s authority in the financial markets, some people responded, saying that he is mistaken with the claims. According to another renowned trader, @NebraskanGooner (as seen on Twitter), Coinbase has a reputation for not responding to inquiries fast, but is not anywhere near bankruptcy, especially with the high fees the exchange charges.
On the other hand, Coinbase has applied for an initial public offering (IPO) that had been scheduled to take place in March, but according to a report by Bloomberg, it was pushed to April. Coinbase hopes to have a direct listing to the public following approval by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
In line with the impending public listing, it is unlikely that Coinbase is going bankrupt. However, many agree that the company takes too long to address customer inquiries, something that could be tinting its image.
Coinbase pre-IPO stock price
Data provided by Coinbase shows that Coinbase pre-IPO stock price stands at $421.55. The stock is expected to trade under the symbol CBSE. The cryptocurrency exchange platform has more than 43 million registered users, who continue to grow with each passing year. Besides that, Coinbase has over 2.8 million monthly transaction users.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
VeChain could slide 16% if this critical demand barrier is broken
VeChain price might initially crash to $0.075 if it fails to produce a decisive close above $0.093. If bulls manage to slice through $0.075, it would confirm a bearish outlook and prompt a 16% sell-off toward $0.063. However, if VET bulls reclaim $0.093, an 18% upswing seems likely.
Litecoin robust on-chain metrics could support upswing to record highs
Litecoin sustained the uptrend following support around $170. The descending parallel channel’s lower boundary support reinforced the level, leading to gains toward $200.
Tezos takes off while technical levels improve
Tezos had over the last two weeks danced within the confines of a ranging channel as illustrated on the four-hour chart. Last week’s dip embraced support at $3.8, giving way to the resumed uptrend. A break above the channel has validated XTZ’s bullish outlook.
Enjin confirms 65% bull rally
Enjin Coin has broken out of a bull flag, suggesting a 65% upswing on the horizon. Transactional data confirms stable support levels as opposed to minor supply barriers, supporting the bullish outlook. Addresses holding between 1,000,000 to 10,000,000 ENJ have increased by 4.5%, hinting at whale accumulation.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC long-term outlook remains upbeat despite recent volatility
Bitcoin price action this week does not match the frantic headlines in the leading financial publications. Price did not close with excessive daily losses this week, and the weekly close is similarly muted compared to historical precedent.