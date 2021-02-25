These are some of the key details surrounding the upcoming Coinbase IPO

- Coinbase’s S-1 Form is live and filed with the SEC on February 25.
- The form reveals some key details and features of the upcoming Coinbase IPO.
- The exchange has been valued at $100 billion pre-IPO.
Coinbase is one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world and the first to conduct a public offering with a valuation of $77 billion from Nasdaq’s private market. The platform is prepared to trade publicly in the next few months with a starting price of $303 a share.
New details of the Coinbase IPO
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) released the file of Coinbase’s Form S-1 to the public. The cryptocurrency exchange has over 43 million verified users from which 2.8 million transact monthly.
Coinbase has seen around $456 billion in trading volume over its lifetime and contains over $90 billion in assets on the platform. According to the report, Coinbase has generated $1.3 billion and $533.7 million in revenue in 2020 and 2019 respectively.
From 2019 to 2020, Coinbase experienced significant growth across the board with a 34.4% increase in verified users and a colossal 432.2% increment in assets on the platform.
The form also states that Coinbase will not pay dividends adding:
We have never declared or paid cash dividends on our capital stock. We are not obligated to pay any dividends on the Class A common stock or Class B common stock and we currently intend to retain all available funds and any future earnings for use in the operation of our business and do not anticipate paying any dividends on our capital stock in the foreseeable future. Any future determination to declare dividends will be made at the discretion of our board of directors and will depend on our financial condition, operating results, capital requirements, general business conditions, and other factors that our board of directors may deem relevant.
There are many other statistics on the form like the growth in trading volume of Coinbase, the concentration of assets on the platform, and more. You can read the official document here.
