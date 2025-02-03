- Cardano and Solana prices continue to trade in red on Monday after falling over 15% the previous week.
- Coinglass data shows that ADA and SOL liquidated a total of $120 million in the last 24 hours.
- Technical outlook and on-chain metrics for both altcoins suggest a continuing bearish trend.
Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) prices continue to trade in red on Monday after falling over 15% the previous week. On Saturday, the implementation of the United States (US) President Donald Trump’s announced tariffs on major trading partners, including China, Canada, and Mexico, exerted some selling pressure on the overall crypto market.
The recent downturn at the start of this week has liquidated over $120 million from ADA and SOL in the last 24 hours. Both altcoins' technical outlook and on-chain metrics suggest a continuing bearish trend.
Cardano and Solana traders face massive wipeout over $120 million
The crypto market began a correction on Friday as Bitcoin dropped below a key support level, continuing its decline through the weekend. By Sunday, altcoins like Cardano and Solana had followed BTC’s lead, falling nearly 16% last week and extending their correction into the new week.
ADA and SOL correction on Monday triggered a wave of liquidations, resulting in over $120 million in total liquidations and more than $84 million, specifically in SOL, according to data from CoinGlass. Huge liquidations like this could spark Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt (FUD) among these altcoin investors and could cause a rise in selling pressure, leading to further decline in its prices.
SOL Liquidation chart. Source: Coinglass
ADA Liquidation chart. Source: Coinglass
On-chain metrics show bearish signs
According to Coinglass’s OI-Weighted Funding Rate data, the number of traders betting that the prices of altcoins Cardano and Solana will slide further is higher than that anticipating their price to increase.
This index is based on the yields of futures contracts, which are weighted by their open interest rates. Generally, a positive rate (longs pay shorts) indicates bullish sentiment, while negative numbers (shorts pay longs) indicate bearishness.
In the case of Cardano and Solana, this metric stands at -0.0058% and -0.0017%, respectively, reflecting a negative rate and indicating that shorts are paying longs. This scenario often signifies bearish sentiment in the market, suggesting potential downward pressure on Cardano and Solana prices.
ADA funding rate chart. Source: Coinglass
SOL funding rate chart. Source: Coinglass
Cardano Price Forecast: Bears take the lead
Cardano’s price faced rejection around its weekly resistance level of $1.18 on January 17, declining nearly 19% in the next two weeks. As of Monday, it continues to decline by 21.63%, around $0.63 at the time of writing.
If ADA continues correcting, it could extend the decline to test its next weekly support at $0.44.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the weekly chart reads 45, below its neutral level of 50 and points downwards, indicating bearish momentum. Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shows a bearish crossover, suggesting a downward trend.
ADA/USDT weekly chart
Solana Price Forecast: Bears aim for $120 mark
Solana’s price declined 15.38% and closed below the 50% price retracement level at $192.20 (drawn from the November 4 low of $155.11 to the November 22 all-time high of $264.39) last week. At the time of writing on Monday, it continues to trade down by 6.34%, around $190.61.
If SOL continues its decline, it could extend to test the January 13 low of $168.88. A successful close below this level would extend an additional decline to test its next weekly support at $120.91.
The RSI indicator on the weekly chart reads 49, below its neutral level of 50 and points downwards, indicating bearish momentum. The MACD also shows a bearish crossover, suggesting a downward trend.
SOL/USDT weekly chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Dog-theme memecoins DOGE and SHIB crashes, over $90 million wiped out
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu prices continue to edge down on Monday after falling more than 10% the previous day. The recent downturn has liquidated over $90 million from these dog theme-based memecoins in the last 24 hours.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC, ETH and XRP all crash hard
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple closed below their key support level and, at the time of writing on Monday, crashed by 4.3%, 13% and 12.6%, respectively. The technical outlook for all coins shows signs of weakness.
US Bitcoin ETFs could pull in over $50B in 2025, Bitwise says
US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds had nearly $5 billion worth of inflows over January, which could put them on track to see over $50 billion in inflows this year, says Bitwise investment chief Matt Hougan.
XRP on the brink of 27% rally amid surge in crypto ETF filing activities
Ripple's XRP is up 2% in the Asian session on Friday following the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Arca 19b-4 filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the conversion of Grayscale's XRP Trust into a spot ETF.
Bitcoin: BTC in positive tone ahead of third highest-returning month
Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers around $104,000 on Friday after bouncing off its 50-day Exponential Moving Average earlier this week. A K33 Research explains how Nvidia’s big drop in stock valuation this week, driven by DeepSeek, affected Bitcoin’s price.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.