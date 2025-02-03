Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC, ETH and XRP all crash hard

- Bitcoin price closes below its 50-day EMA at $98,611, poised for a further correction.
- Ethereum price fell below $2,500 on Monday, hinting at a downleg ahead.
- Ripple price closes below its ascending trendline, changing the market structure from bullish to bearish.
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) closed below their key support level and, at the time of writing on Monday, crashed by 4.3%, 13% and 12.6%, respectively. The technical outlook for all coins shows signs of weakness and suggests a continuation of the downtrend.
Bitcoin bears take the lead
Bitcoin price broke below the $100K support level and closed below its 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) level at $98,611 on Sunday. At the time of writing on Monday, it continues to trade down by 4.3%, around $93,800.
If BTC continues its correction, it could retest its next key support at $90,000. A successful close below this level would extend an additional decline to test its $85,000 level.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 36, below its neutral level of 50, and points downwards, indicating a strong bearish momentum. Moreover, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) also shows a bearish crossover on Friday, hinting at further correction.
BTC/USDT daily chart
However, if BTC finds support around $90,000 and recovers, it would extend the recovery to retest its 50-day EMA at $98,611.
Ethereum price is poised for a correction as it dips below $2,500
Ethereum price faced a rejection around its descending trendline on Saturday and declined 13.87%, closing below its $3,000 psychologically important level the next day. At the time of writing on Monday, it continues to trade down by 13%, around $2,490.
If ETH continues its decline and closes below $2,359, it will extend the decline to test its next weekly support at $1,905.
The RSI on the daily chart reads 27, below its oversold levels of 30, indicating a strong bearish momentum. The MACD also continues to show a bearish crossover, suggesting the continuation of a bearish trend.
ETH/USDT daily chart
Conversely, if ETH finds support around the daily level of $2,359 and recovers, it could extend the recovery to test its $3,000 level.
Ripple price is set for a downward move as it closes below its ascending trendline
Ripple price breaks below its ascending trendline (drawn by connecting multiple lows since early January) on Sunday and declines by 10.35%, closing below its 50-day EMA at $2.60. At the time of writing on Monday, it continues to trade down by 12.60%, around $2.25.
Suppose XRP continues its pullback and closes below its daily support at $1.96. It could extend the decline to test its weekly support level at $1.40.
The RSI on the daily chart reads 30, around its oversold levels of 30, indicating a strong bearish momentum. The MACD also continues to show a bearish crossover, suggesting the continuation of a bearish trend.
XRP/USDT daily chart
On the other hand, if XRP finds support around the daily level of $2.25 and recovers, it could extend the recovery to test its 50-day EMA at $2.60.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC, ETH and XRP all crash hard
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple closed below their key support level and, at the time of writing on Monday, crashed by 4.3%, 13% and 12.6%, respectively. The technical outlook for all coins shows signs of weakness and suggests a continuation of the downtrend.
Altcoins LINK, AVAX and LTC Price Prediction: Double-digit gains ahead
Altcoins Chainlink (LINK), Avalanche (AVAX) and Litecoin (LTC) prices found support around key levels earlier this week. Their technical outlook shows a bullish picture and hints at double-digit gains ahead.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC, ETH and XRP recovery could be short-lived
Bitcoin price hovers around $104,000 on Friday after bouncing off from its 50-day Exponential Moving Average of around 98,800 earlier this week. Ethereum and Ripple approach key resistance levels; if rejected, they could lead to a correction ahead.
XRP on the brink of 27% rally amid surge in crypto ETF filing activities
Ripple's XRP is up 2% in the Asian session on Friday following the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Arca 19b-4 filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the conversion of Grayscale's XRP Trust into a spot ETF.
Bitcoin: BTC in positive tone ahead of third highest-returning month
Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers around $104,000 on Friday after bouncing off its 50-day Exponential Moving Average earlier this week. A K33 Research explains how Nvidia’s big drop in stock valuation this week, driven by DeepSeek, affected Bitcoin’s price.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.