Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC, ETH and XRP all crash hard

Bitcoin price closes below its 50-day EMA at $98,611, poised for a further correction.

Ethereum price fell below $2,500 on Monday, hinting at a downleg ahead.

Ripple price closes below its ascending trendline, changing the market structure from bullish to bearish.

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) closed below their key support level and, at the time of writing on Monday, crashed by 4.3%, 13% and 12.6%, respectively. The technical outlook for all coins shows signs of weakness and suggests a continuation of the downtrend.

Bitcoin bears take the lead

Bitcoin price broke below the $100K support level and closed below its 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) level at $98,611 on Sunday. At the time of writing on Monday, it continues to trade down by 4.3%, around $93,800.

If BTC continues its correction, it could retest its next key support at $90,000. A successful close below this level would extend an additional decline to test its $85,000 level.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 36, below its neutral level of 50, and points downwards, indicating a strong bearish momentum. Moreover, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) also shows a bearish crossover on Friday, hinting at further correction.

BTC/USDT daily chart

However, if BTC finds support around $90,000 and recovers, it would extend the recovery to retest its 50-day EMA at $98,611.

Ethereum price is poised for a correction as it dips below $2,500

Ethereum price faced a rejection around its descending trendline on Saturday and declined 13.87%, closing below its $3,000 psychologically important level the next day. At the time of writing on Monday, it continues to trade down by 13%, around $2,490.

If ETH continues its decline and closes below $2,359, it will extend the decline to test its next weekly support at $1,905.

The RSI on the daily chart reads 27, below its oversold levels of 30, indicating a strong bearish momentum. The MACD also continues to show a bearish crossover, suggesting the continuation of a bearish trend.

ETH/USDT daily chart

Conversely, if ETH finds support around the daily level of $2,359 and recovers, it could extend the recovery to test its $3,000 level.

Ripple price is set for a downward move as it closes below its ascending trendline

Ripple price breaks below its ascending trendline (drawn by connecting multiple lows since early January) on Sunday and declines by 10.35%, closing below its 50-day EMA at $2.60. At the time of writing on Monday, it continues to trade down by 12.60%, around $2.25.

Suppose XRP continues its pullback and closes below its daily support at $1.96. It could extend the decline to test its weekly support level at $1.40.

The RSI on the daily chart reads 30, around its oversold levels of 30, indicating a strong bearish momentum. The MACD also continues to show a bearish crossover, suggesting the continuation of a bearish trend.

XRP/USDT daily chart

On the other hand, if XRP finds support around the daily level of $2.25 and recovers, it could extend the recovery to test its 50-day EMA at $2.60.