Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP: False selling pressure to trigger new crypto uptrend

- Bitcoin price action continues to drop towards the $40,000 value area, but conviction is lacking.
- Ethereum price generates bear trap below bull flag pattern.
- XRP price action finds buyers and rejects further selling pressure.
Bitcoin price has developed one of the most obvious head-and-shoulders patterns on its daily chart, generating many new short positions before confirmation of the pattern is complete. Likewise, Ethereum price has seen many new short positions generated after dropping below its bull flag. XRP price action is playing catchup with BTC and ETH as buyers begin to trickle in.
Bitcoin price prepared for a massive short squeeze
Bitcoin price action has certainly been on the downswing of late. Since last week's open, Bitcoin has dropped more than 20%. Fear is the emotion affecting most retail traders.
However, the drop for Bitcoin has been almost textbook in its positioning and timing. Little follow-through selling occurred as Bitcoin price dropped below the December 10 flash-crash low. A short squeeze setup has developed on the $1,000/3-box reversal Point and Figure chart.
The hypothetical long entry is a buy stop order at the 3-box reversal, currently at $45,000 with a stop loss at $41,000 and a profit target at $60,000. The trade idea represents a 3.75:1 reward/risk setup with an implied profit target of nearly 35% from the entry. A two-box trailing stop would help protect any profit made post entry.
BTC/USD $1,000/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
There is no invalidation point for the hypothetical long entry. If Bitcoin price moves lower, the entry and stop-loss follow in tandem, but the profit target at $60,000 remains the same.
Ethereum price leads short-sellers to the slaughter
Ethereum price, like Bitcoin, has generated conditions where many short sellers have entered into the market convinced of a new bear market. The trap was too sweet for many bears to resist, but those who took the bait will likely feel some immense pressure over the next week.
There is a theoretical long entry for Ethereum on its $100/3-box reversal Point and Figure chart. The long setup is a buy stop order at $3,500, a stop loss at $3,100, and a profit target at $5,500. The theoretical long trade is a 5:1 reward/risk setup with a projected profit target of over 60% from the entry. A three-box trailing stop would help protect any profit generated after hitting the entry.
ETH/USD $1003/box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
As with Bitcoin, there is no invalidation point for Ethereum price within its theoretical long setup. If Ethereum moves lower, the buy stop and stop loss move with the lower price action, but the profit target remains the same.
XRP price anticipates a return to the $1.00 value area
XRP price has found buyers to maintain a level above $0.75. Understandably, many bulls remain on the sidelines. Given the current position XRP is at within the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system, it's no wonder why buyers are tepid about accumulating.
XRP price action technically fulfilled all requirements for an Ideal Bearish Ichimoku Breakout set up two days ago. Sellers have made several attempts to begin a capitulation move, but passive buyers have halted such movement.
XRP/USDT Daily Ichimoku Chart
Many bulls on the sidelines likely want to wait until the $0.82 level is reached before opening new XRP long positions. $0.82 would put XRP price above the Tenkan-Sen, Senkou Span A, and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement. Bulls may find an entry with that support structure below as less risky than the wide-open space below $0.75.
More conservative buyers are likely waiting for a break above the top of the Cloud (Senkou Span B) to confirm a move to $1.00.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price could surge 30% if SHIB can overcome this hurdle
Shiba Inu price is at an interesting point in its journey since it has produced two areas of liquidity in the opposite direction. Adding to this exciting development is one hurdle that blocks the path for SHIB and might hinder the bullish outlook.
Three reasons why Ethereum price could drop toward $2,850
Ethereum price could be at risk of falling further following a break of a significant support trend line. ETH is on the verge of sliding 10% toward $2,853 if selling pressure increases and a reliable foothold is not found. Sliding below $3,164 could spell trouble for the bulls.
Uniswap price prepares for a 20% rally as UNI wipes sell stop liquidity
Uniswap price is in a perfect position to kick-start a massive uptrend as it collected the sell-stop liquidity resting below a crucial support level. Therefore, a quick recovery will likely catalyze a move higher. This technical formation is a reversal setup and indicates the start of an uptrend.
Here are four major concerns holding back institutional investors from investing in crypto
While the digital asset industry witnessed tremendous growth in institutional adoption in the past year, a recent report highlighted that institutions are still hesitant to dabble in cryptocurrencies due to the security risks associated with the industry.
Bitcoin to enjoy massive tailwinds and surpass $100,000
Bitcoin had one of its less volatile years in 2021, with a 138% variation between the highest and lowest price point. Still, the year saw its fair share of whipsaws as BTC’s price action provided more entry and exit levels for investors to profit.