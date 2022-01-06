- Ethereum price falls into a powerful support zone.
- A bearish fake-out setup could trap short-sellers.
- A quick return to the $4,000 value area is expected.
Ethereum price has faced expansive bearish activity over the past eight days. Since the open yesterday (January 5), Ethereum has lost nearly 19%, moving from $4,047 to today’s low of $3,300. Further downside pressure should become more complex.
Ethereum price finds support at $3,250
Ethereum price action has undoubtedly frayed the nerves of many bulls recently. ETH is now in its ninth week of a broader corrective move south, but that will probably end here very soon.
Sellers were defeated, handily, at the $3,250 value area. It’s no wonder why there was such an abrupt halt to selling pressure. The weekly Kijun-Sen, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, and a high volume node share the $3,250 value area. The expected price action for Ethereum price is a return to the $4,000 value area.
The oscillators support a bounce off of the $3,250 level as a launching pad for a new leg higher. The Relative Strength Index is currently testing the first oversold level in a bull market (50). However, the most critical condition is the hidden bearish divergence between the candlestick chart and the Composite Index.
If traders are looking for solid evidence that a bottom is likely in and the bull market is about to resume, then hidden bullish divergence appearing while price hits a strong support zone is often all the evidence needed to confirm that future bullish movement. In addition, because a significant number of short positions were added after Etheruem price moved below the last bull flag, an incoming short squeeze will exacerbate any higher price movements.
ETH/USDT Weekly Ichimoku Chart
If Ethereum price closes below the weekly Kijun-Sen, that will invalidate the current bullish reversal outlook.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Why Shiba Inu price could be on the verge of a 35% collapse
Shiba Inu price is on the verge of a significant decline if the bulls fail to claim $0.000002817 as support. Sliding below the aforementioned foothold could put a 35% descent on the radar. SHIB could fall further to discover reliable support before tagging the lower boundary of the governing technical pattern.
MATIC price looks ready for a 15% gain as Polygon tags a crucial support level
MATIC price seems to be running on fumes and is likely to see a relief bounce after the January 5 flash crash. The drop pushed Polygon to retest a crucial support level which could catalyze a minor uptrend. A breakdown of the $2 demand barrier will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Bitcoin mining hashrate drops 13% following Kazakhstan internet shutdown
Following fuel protests in Kazakhstan, the country reportedly experienced internet blackouts on January 4, leading to a nationwide communications disruption on January 5. Although the country’s presiding cabinet resigned, the internet blackout dealt a severe blow to Bitcoin mining activity.
Crypto.com price crash triggers a bullish setup, CRO likely to rally 16%
Crypto.com price has been on a downtrend since November 24, 2021, when it set up a new all-time high. However, CRO found respite as it bounced off a crucial support level four times in less than two months, indicating the vital nature of this level. The recent downswing has pushed CRO back to this area.
Bitcoin to enjoy massive tailwinds and surpass $100,000
Bitcoin had one of its less volatile years in 2021, with a 138% variation between the highest and lowest price point. Still, the year saw its fair share of whipsaws as BTC’s price action provided more entry and exit levels for investors to profit.