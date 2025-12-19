TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Toncoin Price Forecast: TON steadies near $1.45 as weak momentum keeps downside risks in focus

  • Toncoin price hovers around $1.45 on Friday, rebounding slightly after hitting a two-month low of $1.42 on the previous day.
  • xStocks launches on TON, enabling tokenized US equities such as Apple, Tesla, and Microsoft to be held directly in wallets.
  • Technical indicators remain fragile, suggesting downside risks persist amid bearish momentum.
Toncoin Price Forecast: TON steadies near $1.45 as weak momentum keeps downside risks in focus
Manish ChhetriManish ChhetriFXStreet

Toncoin (TON) steadies around $1.45 on Friday after hitting a two-month low on the previous day. The bearish momentum persists despite the launch of xStocks on TON, a development that could improve the network’s long-term fundamentals. On the technical side, deteriorating momentum indicators suggest further downside.

xStocks launches on TON brings tokenized US equities directly

xStocks has launched on TON this Thursday, bringing tokenized US equities directly into the wallets. Major US companies such as Apple, Tesla, and Microsoft, along with hundreds of other stocks, can now be traded within TON Wallet, Tonkeeper, and MyTONWallet, without separate trading apps, brokerage accounts, or geographic restrictions.

“Bringing xStocks fully on-chain represents a major advancement for real-world asset adoption on TON. Over one billion users can now hold and trade tokenized US equities with the same ease as sending a message in Telegram, instantly, globally, and entirely in self-custody,” said the TON Foundation blog post.

This development is bullish for Toncoin in the long term as it expands real-world utility, drives on-chain activity, and strengthens TON’s adoption. Despite the bullish news, TON continued its correction, dipping nearly 3% that day to a two-month low of $1.42.

https://twitter.com/ton_blockchain/status/2001718234135794037

Toncoin’s derivatives data shows bearish outlook

On the derivatives front, data supports a negative outlook for Toncoin. Coinglass’s OI-Weighted Funding Rate data shows that the number of traders betting that the price of TON will slide further exceeds those anticipating a price increase.

The metric turned negative on Friday, down 0.011%, suggesting that shorts are paying longs. Historically, when the funding rates have flipped negative, Toncoin prices have fallen sharply.

Toncoin funding rate chart. Source: Coinglass

Moreover, the long-to-short ratio of TON reads 0.36 on Friday, the highest level in a month. A ratio below one indicates rising bearish sentiment, as traders are betting on the asset price to fall.

oncoin funding rate chart. Source: Coinglass

Toncoin Price Forecast: TON hits a two-month low

Toncoin price was rejected from the upper trendline of the falling wedge pattern on December 10 and declined nearly 14%, reaching a two-month low of $1.42 on Thursday. As of Friday, TON hovers around $1.45.

If TON continues its downward trend, it could extend the decline toward the next daily support at $1.31.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is at 34, below its neutral level of 50, indicating bearish momentum gaining traction. Moreover, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) showed a bearish crossover on Wednesday, further supporting the bearish view.

TON/USDT daily chart 

On the other hand, if Toncoin recovers, it could extend the advance toward the 50-day EMA at $1.76.

Related news

Author

Manish Chhetri

Manish Chhetri is a crypto specialist with over four years of experience in the cryptocurrency industry.

More from Manish Chhetri
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Ethereum Price Forecast: EF outlines ways to solve growing state issues

Ethereum Price Forecast: EF outlines ways to solve growing state issues

Ethereum price today: $2,920. The EF noted that Ethereum's growing state could lead to centralization and weaken censorship resistance. The Stateless Consensus team outlined state expiry, state archive and partial statelessness as potential solutions to the growing state load.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP correction slide as BoJ rate decision weighs on sentiment

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP correction slide as BoJ rate decision weighs on sentiment

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) are extending their correction phases after losing nearly 3%, 8%, and 10%, respectively, through Friday.

Top Crypto Losers: Pump.fun, Pudgy Penguins, and Hyperliquid extend bearish streak

Top Crypto Losers: Pump.fun, Pudgy Penguins, and Hyperliquid extend bearish streak

Pump.fun, Pudgy Penguins, and Hyperliquid lose ground in an extended bearish streak, recording double-digit losses this week. The surprise drop in the November US CPI to 2.7%, beating expectations of 3.1%, fueled a rally in the stock market.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP face sharp volatility as US posts lowest inflation rate in years

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP face sharp volatility as US posts lowest inflation rate in years

Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP saw increased volatility following the US CPI report for November. The US headline inflation dropped to 2.7% while core CPI fell to 2.6%, its lowest level since March 2021.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin (BTC) continues de trade within the recent consolidation phase, hovering around $92,000 at the time of writing on Friday, as investors digest the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) cautious December rate cut and its implications for risk assets.