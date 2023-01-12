- Bitcoin price rises to the mid $17,000 zone, hinting at more uptrend potential.
- Ethereum price has risen by 12% since January 1.
- XRP price is up 6% in the last 24 hours.
The crypto market is providing short term trade ideas that could catalyze a larger trend reversal in the weeks to come. Still, the market seems more of a trade-by-trade environment than a buy and hodl.
Bitcoin price pressing forward
Bitcoin price continues to ascend, showing profitable opportunities on the smaller time frames. As of January 11, the peer-to-peer digital currency is up 5% on the year, and showing potential for more gains.
Bitcoin price currently auctions at $17,539. The slope of the developing uptrend appears to go vertical, suggesting BTC is starting a much stronger rally. Throughout the month, the 8-day exponential moving average and 21-day simple moving average have provided support for bulls entering the market, which is another positive sign for higher BTC price.
Still, investors should be aware that the trend is still in its early stages. The Relative Strength Index, an indicator used to gauge the force and momentum of market movements, shows the current BTC price hovering just below the final resistance level marked at 70.
A breakout above the current level would confirm the BTC uptrend and attract more cautious buyers to purchase the peer-to-peer digital currency on the next retracement after the surge. This strategy carries less risk, as the Bitcoin value may decline near the current level and erase the 5% gain seen in the month.
BTC/USDT 1-Day Chart
A break into the overbought territory confirms an uptrend for the coming weeks, likely with $19,000 as a first target. The Invalidation level would be the 2022 swing low at $15,476.
Ethereum price subject to resistance
Ethereum price has outperformed Bitcoin by 100%, rallying 12% since January 1. Similar to BTC, short-term indicators for the decentralized smart-contract token also indicate a favorable environment for gains. If market conditions persist, the ETH token will likely tag $1,400 and $1,450 before a stronger resistance enters the market.
Ethereum price currently auctions at $1,356. The bullish target zones are extracted from a Fibonacci retracement tool surrounding ETH's previous trading range in October. The Ethereum's move above the $1,230 level, which was the low point of October's range, on January 4, provided confirmation to using Fibonacci retracement on the specified range. Ultimately ETH could rally as high as the other side of the range near $1,600 in the coming weeks, with expected turbulence along the way.
ETH/USDT 1-Day Chart
Invalidation of the uptrend could arise from a daily candlestick close beneath $1,328. A breach of the barrier could trigger a sell-off targeting the liquidity level near $1,070, resulting in a 23% decrease from Ethereum's current market value.
XRP price finally taking off
XRP price has traders honing in as the bulls accomplished a stunning trend change on smaller time frames. On January 11, the digital remittance token rose by 6% after finding support from the 8-day exponential and 21-day simple moving averages. The recent uptrend hike remains erected despite piercing multiple resistance levels in just 24 hours.
XRP price currently trades at $0.371, following the surpass of $0.366, the target from previous outlooks.Traders should be cautious around the current price level as the digital remittance token nears December's barrier of $0.38. A tag of the level could induce profit-taking followed by the next tradeable consolidation pattern.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
Based on the previous outlook, the uptrend's invalidation point remains below $0.343, the 8-day exponential moving average. A breach of the barrier could trigger a much more problematic scenario for XRP investors. Ultimately the $0.30 zone would be in jeopardy of a retest. The bearish scenario allows for a 17% decline from the current Ripple price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin SV sinks by nearly 22% as Robinhood selectively delists the asset
Bitcoin SV noted a sudden rise in selling pressure as Robinhood announced the termination of support for the cryptocurrency. Robinhood has received significant attention in the media in recent days.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE faces resistance as bears seek to reverse the trend
Dogecoin price has risen by 10% since January 1. DOGE nears strong resistance as bulls are at the midway point of the previous trading range. Invalidation of the bearish thesis could occur from daily settle above $0.083.
FTX lawyers uncover “more than $5 billion” in assets, claims Alameda created a shortfall in value
FTX saga took a surprising turn on Wednesday after the cryptocurrency exchange’s bankruptcy lawyer Landis Rath & Cobb attorney Adam Landis revealed the discovery of billions of dollars worth of assets.
Uniswap Price Prediction: UNI poised for a profitable rebound
Uniswap price is worth keeping on investors’ watch lists if they are looking for a swing trade. The bullish cues displayed as of late could be the start of a much larger move. Day traders may also find profitable opportunities within the trend.
Bitcoin: Why $20,000 BTC is programmed
Bitcoin (BTC) price is traversing a channel that is sloping to the upside. Despite the consolidation, BTC is slowly climbing higher like clockwork. The recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting on December 15 caused BTC to spike beyond the confines of the channel, but things are back to normal.