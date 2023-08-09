Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Markets show optimism ahead of US CPI

Share:

Bitcoin price could make a 5% run to $30,400 if it closes decisively above $30,259 or a pullback to demand zone.

Ethereum price coils up for a retest of the $1,836 to $1,806 demand zone unless bullish momentum propels it past the $1,887 hurdle.

Ripple price tests the 50-day EMA at $0.6591 as bulls look to breach the $0.6840 resistance level.

Bitcoin (BTC) is leading cryptocurrencies north, as the broader financial market anticipates the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for the month of July, out on August 10 at 12:30 GMT.

Research shows the relationship between cryptos and US inflation is ultimately tenuous. Whilst there have been periods where cryptos appear to have been used as an inflation hedge, these are not consistent enough and too often contradicted to offer a robust correlation.

That said, if Thursday’s CPI reading causes market volatility it will probably spill over into crypto as there is evidence of a correlation with broader market volatility (as measured by the VIX). A big miss, therefore, could impact the big crypto.

Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP), meanwhile, are both riding on this optimism, but it remains to be seen whether this is sustainable.