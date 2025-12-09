Ripple (XRP) is extending its consolidation above a key $2.00 support level at the time of writing on Tuesday, as the broader cryptocurrency market struggles with increasing macroeconomic uncertainty.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to release its monetary policy decision on Wednesday. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, approximately 87% of interest rate traders are expecting a 25-basis-point cut. It would be positive for riskier assets like XRP, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) if the Fed lowers interest rates.

However, leaving the rates unchanged may hurt the crypto market as a whole, which could explain the persistent macroeconomic uncertainty.

FedWatch Tool | Source: CME Group

Can XRP rebound as supply in profit shrinks?

The supply in profit on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) has significantly decreased to 42 billion XRP, from a record high of 68 billion in July. The approximately 38% decline holds near levels last seen in November 2024, suggesting that investors have been taking profit.

,Aggressive selling for profit reduces potential selling pressure, which could pave the way for a rebound in XRP's price. In other words, as supply in profit shrinks, it also narrows the supply available for sale. Traders are unlikely to sell if they are facing unrealized losses.

XRP Supply in Profit | Source: Glassnode

Still on supply dynamics, the Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR) is computed by dividing the price at which tokens were sold by the price paid per token. An SOPR value above 1 indicates that investors are facing unrealized gains and are likely to sell. The higher the value is above the mean line, the higher the risk of a correction.

On the other hand, an SOPR value below 1 indicates that investors are facing unrealized losses. With the current SOPR at 0.9591 and rising, XRP could rebound in the short term.

XRP SOPR stats | Source: Glassnode

Technical outlook: XRP extends sideways trading

XRP is trading above its $2.00 short-term support, while the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $2.27, 100-day EMA at $2.43 and 200-day EMA at $2.47 slope lower, affirming an overall bearish outlook. The SuperTrend indicator on the daily chart sits at $2.39, reinforcing overhead resistance and keeping rallies capped.

The Relative Strength Index at 45 (neutral) on the same chart shows only modest improvement. A move above 50 could tilt momentum to the upside. Still, the descending trend line from the $3.66 record high limits gains, with resistance seen near $2.60.

XRP/USD daily chart

Initial resistance is concentrated between the 50-day and 100-day EMAs at $2.27–$2.43, with $2.60 as a higher barrier on a break of the descending line. On the downside, the rising trend line from $1.62 offers support near $1.82. Reclaiming the 50-day EMA at $2.27 would ease downward pressure and open room for an extended push upward.

Ripple FAQs What is Ripple? Ripple is a payments company that specializes in cross-border remittance. The company does this by leveraging blockchain technology. RippleNet is a network used for payments transfer created by Ripple Labs Inc. and is open to financial institutions worldwide. The company also leverages the XRP token. What is XRP? XRP is the native token of the decentralized blockchain XRPLedger. The token is used by Ripple Labs to facilitate transactions on the XRPLedger, helping financial institutions transfer value in a borderless manner. XRP therefore facilitates trustless and instant payments on the XRPLedger chain, helping financial firms save on the cost of transacting worldwide. What is XRPL? XRPLedger is based on a distributed ledger technology and the blockchain using XRP to power transactions. The ledger is different from other blockchains as it has a built-in inflammatory protocol that helps fight spam and distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) attacks. The XRPL is maintained by a peer-to-peer network known as the global XRP Ledger community. What blockchain technology does XRP use? XRP uses the interledger standard. This is a blockchain protocol that aids payments across different networks. For instance, XRP’s blockchain can connect the ledgers of two or more banks. This effectively removes intermediaries and the need for centralization in the system. XRP acts as the native token of the XRPLedger blockchain engineered by Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto and David Schwartz.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)