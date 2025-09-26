Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, and XRP stabilize after massive correction 

Bitcoin price hovers around $109,600 on Friday after falling nearly 5% so far this week.

Ethereum price finds support around the 100-day EMA, a close below could extend further losses.

Ripple’s XRP nears critical support at $2.72, a firm close below this level signals a deeper correction.

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) continue to struggle under bearish pressure as the week wraps up, having corrected by nearly 5%, 12%, and 8%, respectively. The top 3 cryptocurrencies are testing key support levels; a close below these support levels could extend deeper corrections in the upcoming days.

Bitcoin bears eye $107,000 mark

Bitcoin price failed to find support around the daily level of $116,000 on September 19 and declined 3.19% over the next four days, closing below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average at $113,490 on Monday. BTC recovered slightly on Wednesday, but failed to close above the 50-day EMA and declined 3.81% the next day, closing below the ascending trendline. At the time of writing on Friday, it trades at around $109,600.

If BTC continues to correct, it could extend the decline toward the daily support at $107,245.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 38, below its neutral level of 50, indicating bearish momentum. Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator showed a bearish crossover on Monday, giving a sell signal, which is still in effect. Moreover, the rising red histogram bars below the neutral level also suggest a bearish momentum and continuation of the downward trend.

BTC/USDT daily chart

However, if BTC recovers, it could extend the rally toward the 50-day EMA at $113,490.

Ethereum may extend its downtrend if the 100-day EMA is taken

Ethereum price closed below the daily support level at $4,488 on September 19 and declined by 6.77% over the next four days, ultimately closing below the next daily support level at $4,232 on Tuesday. ETH continued its decline, dropping nearly 7% over the next two days, and closed below $3,900. At the time of writing on Friday, it recovers slightly after finding support around the 100-day EMA at $3,848.

If ETH closes below the 100-day EMA at $3,848 on a daily basis, it could extend the decline toward the next support at $3,593.

The RSI on the daily chart reads 35 after bouncing off the oversold level of 30 on Tuesday, indicating fading bearish momentum. However, like Bitcoin, Ethereum’s MACD indicators also support the bearish view, indicating the continuation of the downward trend.

ETH/USDT daily chart

On the other hand, if ETH recovers, it could extend the recovery toward the daily resistance at $4,232.

XRP bears are in control of the momentum

Ripple’s XRP price failed to find support around the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $2.99 on Wednesday and declined 6.23% the next day. At the time of writing on Friday, it trades at around $2.75.

If XRP continues its correction and closes below the daily support at $2.72, it could extend the decline to the next key support at $2.35.

Like Bitcoin, XRP's momentum indicators also support the bearish view, suggesting a deeper correction ahead.

XRP/USDT daily chart

However, if XRP recovers, it could extend the recovery toward the resistance level at $2.99.