Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP momentum fades, signaling deeper corrections

- Bitcoin price hovers around $112,300 on Wednesday, slipping almost 3% over the last two days.
- Ethereum closes below its daily support at $4,232, raising the risk of an extended downward move.
- XRP hovers around $2.83 after correcting nearly 5% so far this week.
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) steadied on Wednesday after falling nearly 3%, 6%, and 5%, respectively, so far this week. The top three cryptocurrencies are showing signs of continued weakness, with fading momentum indicating deeper corrections may be on the horizon.
Bitcoin could correct further as momentum continues to weaken
Bitcoin price failed to find support around the daily level of $116,000 on Friday and declined 3.19% over the next four days, closing below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average at $113,794. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it hovers at around $112,157.
If BTC continues its ongoing correction, it could extend its decline to retest the next daily support at $107,245.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 42, below its neutral level of 50, indicating strong bearish momentum. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator also showed a bearish crossover on Monday, giving sell signals. Moreover, the rising red histogram bars below the neutral level also suggest a bearish momentum and continuation of the downward trend.
BTC/USDT daily chart
However, if BTC recovers and closes above the 50-day EMA at $113,794, it could extend the recovery toward the daily resistance at $116,000.
Ethereum bears are in control of the momentum
Ethereum price closed below the daily support level at $4,488 on Friday and declined by 6.77% over the next four days, ultimately closing below the next daily support level at $4,232 on Tuesday. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it hovers at around $4,171.
If ETH continues its downward trend, it could extend the decline to retest its 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $3,593.
Like Bitcoin, Ethereum’s RSI and MACD indicators also support the bearish view, indicating the continuation of the downward trend.
ETH/USDT daily chart
On the other hand, if ETH recovers and closes above the daily resistance at $4,232, it could extend the recovery toward the next daily resistance at $4,488.
XRP bears tighten grip as momentum slows
Ripple’s XRP failed to find support around the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $2.99 on Friday and declined 6.62% by Tuesday. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it hovers at around $2.82.
If XRP continues to correct and closes below the daily support at $2.72, it could extend the decline to retest the next daily support at $2.35.
Like Bitcoin and Ethereum, XRP's momentum indicators also support the bearish view, suggesting a deeper correction ahead.
XRP/USDT daily chart
However, if XRP recovers, it could extend the recovery toward the resistance level at $2.99.
Cryptocurrency prices FAQs
Token launches influence demand and adoption among market participants. Listings on crypto exchanges deepen the liquidity for an asset and add new participants to an asset’s network. This is typically bullish for a digital asset.
A hack is an event in which an attacker captures a large volume of the asset from a DeFi bridge or hot wallet of an exchange or any other crypto platform via exploits, bugs or other methods. The exploiter then transfers these tokens out of the exchange platforms to ultimately sell or swap the assets for other cryptocurrencies or stablecoins. Such events often involve an en masse panic triggering a sell-off in the affected assets.
Macroeconomic events like the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates influence crypto assets mainly through the direct impact they have on the US Dollar. An increase in interest rate typically negatively influences Bitcoin and altcoin prices, and vice versa. If the US Dollar index declines, risk assets and associated leverage for trading gets cheaper, in turn driving crypto prices higher.
Halvings are typically considered bullish events as they slash the block reward in half for miners, constricting the supply of the asset. At consistent demand if the supply reduces, the asset’s price climbs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
