Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Altcoins flourish as BTC remains rangebound

- Bitcoin price hovers around the $28,000 region with no discernable signs of directional bias.
- Ethereum price follows BTC’s lead and remains rangebound between $1,800 and $1,700.
- Ripple price shot up 57% after being unresponsive in January and February 2023.
Bitcoin price shows no signs of moving in either direction. The non-volatile characteristic is seen affecting Ethereum, which also hovers in a tight range. Ripple price, however, is a rebel, since it has exploded in the last few days.
Read More: Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Market woes threaten bullish potential, XRP is undeterred
Bitcoin price continues to show mixed signs
Bitcoin price revealed a bearish divergence setup on the three-day chart, as noted in a previous article. This development often results in a bearish move for the underlying asset, but due to the lack of any high-impact news, BTC seems to be lulled.
A retracement to $25,000 will help the bears in the short-term but bulls or sidelined buyers will be given an opportunity to accumulate before Bitcoin price attempts a retest of $34.485
BTC/USD 3-day chart
While the short-term retracement is exciting for bulls, a daily candlestick close below $19,089 will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis for Bitcoin price. Such a move could prompt a correction to $18,784 or lower levels.
Ethereum price follows BTC
Ethereum price is stuck inside a range, extending from roughly $1,700 to $1,800. The news of US regulators targeting Binance caused ETH to slip below the range low on March 27. A quick recovery helped Ethereum price rally 8% in an attempt to tag the range high again at $1,843.
A flip of the range high will allow Ethereum price to target the next major high timeframe hurdle at $2,369 – sidelined investors are waiting for a pullback. A retracement to the $1,550 support level will be an ideal place for accumulation.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
A breakdown of the $1,548 support level will indicate a weakness among buyers and could trigger a further sell-off in Ethereum price to tag the March 10 swing low at $1,367.
Ripple price explodes as bulls return in strength
Ripple price has sliced through the declining trendline and kick-started a 57% upswing as noted in a previous article. This move has pushed XRP to retest the $0.548 hurdle. Just above this level is the $0.596 hurdle, which will likely be tagged if BTC comes alive and triggers an uptrend.
Failure to do so could result in Ripple price consolidating after a pullback to the $0.447 support level. As detailed in an earlier article, if alt season does kick-start, XRP price could tag the $0.600 and $0.650 hurdles next.
XRP/USD 1-day chart
On the other hand, if Ripple price slides below the $0.447 support floor, it would create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis. This move could knock XRP price down to $0.332 support floor.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum supply shrinks by 70,000 ETH. Will Ethereum price hit $2,000?
Ethereum transition from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) was the last major upgrade to the altcoin’s blockchain and the Shanghai hard fork is the next one. The shift to PoS purged 70,000 ETH tokens from the altcoin’s circulating supply.
Decentraland Price Forecast: What to expect from MANA as Metaverse Fashion Week kicks off
Decentraland price (MANA) has identified critical support on day one of the Metaverse Fashion Week. The token is trading horizontally on the four-hour timeframe as bulls push to break above a descending trendline.
Ethereum devs confirm withdrawals to begin on April 12; Here's what to expect from ETH price
Ethereum is on the verge of bringing about one of the biggest upgrades to the blockchain since the Merge. The arrival of withdrawals has been anticipated for a long time now, however, it may not be as lucrative for Ethereum price as one might expect.
Ripple holders' profit taking hits a 19-month high as XRP price shoots up by 42%
XRP price has performed beyond expectations and has marked a multi-month high, restoring confidence in its investors. These holders have also made the most of the situation and turned to sell, which could backfire on the price action soon.
Bitcoin: Should you trust this BTC sell signal or wait for $34,000?
Bitcoin price shows a clear picture of its rally after it breached a long-term bullish pattern in mid-January. As the rally takes a breather, sell signs have started to emerge, which is putting investors in a confused state.