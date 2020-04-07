Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ether, Ripple: ETH/USD flies away but BTC/USD and XRP/USD aren’t that far behind

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector
Bitcoin
- Open: $6,777.73
- Current Price: $7,282.60
BTC/USD has no healthy resistance levels on the upside. This means that if the bulls gain enough momentum, they should be able to breach past the $8,000 psychological level.
On the downside, there are three key support levels at $6,985, $7,200 and $7,275. $6,985 has the one-day Pivot Point resistance-one, one-day Previous High, one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, one-hour SMA 50 and 15-min SMA 200. $7,200 has the one-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, 15-min Bollinger Band lower curve, 4-hour Bollinger Band upper curve, one-hour SMA 10 and 15-min SMA 50. Finally, $7,275 has the one-hour SMA 5, 15-min SMA 10, 15-min Previous Low, 15-min Bollinger Band middle curve and one-day Bollinger Band upper curve.
Ethereum
- Open: $142.88
- Current Price: $166.55
Unlike Bitcoin and Ripple, Ethereum does have a noticeable resistance level on the upside at $181, which has the one-week Pivot Point resistance-three and one-day SMA 100. On the downside, there is healthy support at $150, which has the one-day Pivot Point resistance-two, one-day Bollinger Band upper curve, one-day Fibonacci 161.8% retracement level, 4-hour SMA 10, one-hour SMA 50 and 15-min SMA 200.
Ripple
- Open: $0.1795
- Current Price: $0.195
XRP/USD has a healthy stack of support from $0.1770 to $0.1785. This stack has the one-day Pivot Point support-one, one-day Previous Low, one-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, 4-hour SMA 50 and one-hour SMA 200.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD may hit $8,000 soon if SMA50 daily gives way
BTC/USD hit the intraday high at $7,460 and retreated to $7,270 by press time. Despite the downside correction, the coin is moving within a short-term upside trend amid low volatility.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD breaks above $0.19, bulls aims for $0.20 next
XRP/USD bulls are well and truly in control as the price has risen from $0.1794 to $0.1955, going past crucial psychological levels at $0.18 and $0.19. To continue this upward momentum, the bulls must go ...
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD skyrockets above $170.00, next target $200.00
ETH/USD jumped above $176.00 during early Asian hours as the bullish momentum increased after the coin broke above the psychological $150.00.
EOS Price Analysis: EOS/USD bulls aim to take the price above $2.80
EOS/USD had a hugely Monday as the price jumped from $2.35 to $2.76. The price has increased a little more to $2.794 in the early hours of Tuesday. The bulls also managed to break past ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.