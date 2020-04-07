Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ether, Ripple: ETH/USD flies away but BTC/USD and XRP/USD aren’t that far behind

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open : $6,777.73

: $6,777.73 Current Price: $7,282.60

BTC/USD has no healthy resistance levels on the upside. This means that if the bulls gain enough momentum, they should be able to breach past the $8,000 psychological level.

On the downside, there are three key support levels at $6,985, $7,200 and $7,275. $6,985 has the one-day Pivot Point resistance-one, one-day Previous High, one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, one-hour SMA 50 and 15-min SMA 200. $7,200 has the one-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, 15-min Bollinger Band lower curve, 4-hour Bollinger Band upper curve, one-hour SMA 10 and 15-min SMA 50. Finally, $7,275 has the one-hour SMA 5, 15-min SMA 10, 15-min Previous Low, 15-min Bollinger Band middle curve and one-day Bollinger Band upper curve.

Ethereum

Open : $142.88

: $142.88 Current Price: $166.55

Unlike Bitcoin and Ripple, Ethereum does have a noticeable resistance level on the upside at $181, which has the one-week Pivot Point resistance-three and one-day SMA 100. On the downside, there is healthy support at $150, which has the one-day Pivot Point resistance-two, one-day Bollinger Band upper curve, one-day Fibonacci 161.8% retracement level, 4-hour SMA 10, one-hour SMA 50 and 15-min SMA 200.

Ripple

Open: $0.1795

$0.1795 Current Price: $0.195

XRP/USD has a healthy stack of support from $0.1770 to $0.1785. This stack has the one-day Pivot Point support-one, one-day Previous Low, one-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, 4-hour SMA 50 and one-hour SMA 200.