Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open: $6,906.90

Current: $6,827.20

BTC/USD faces two strong resistance levels on the upside at $7,000 and $7,225. $7,000 has the one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, while $7,225 has the one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and the one-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level.

On the downside, there are two healthy support levels at $6,800 and $6,225. The former has the 15-min Bollinger Band middle curve, one-day Bollinger Band middle curve, one-hour Previous Low, one-day Previous Low, one-hour SMA 5, 15-min SMA 100 and 4-hour SMA 100. On the other hand, $6,225 has the one-week Fibonacci 161.8% retracement level and one-week Pivot Point support-two.

Ethereum

Open: $158.81

Current: $156.38

ETH/USD has no healthy support levels on the downside. On the upside, there is one strong resistance level at $160, which has the one-day SMA 10 and one-hour SMA 100.

Ripple

Open : $0.1896

Current: $0.1873

XRP/USD also doesn’t have any healthy support levels on the downside. It does have a single resistance level of note at $0.1907, which has the one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level.

