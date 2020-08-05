Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: ETH/USD withdraws from $400 level – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open: $11,195.95

$11,195.95 Current Price: $11,633

BTC/USD lacks strong resistance levels on the upside. On the downside, healthy support lies at $11,485, which has the Previous Month high and Previous Week high, among others.

Ethereum

Open: $389.75

$389.75 Current Price: $397.20

ETH/USD has two healthy support levels at $366 and $352.50, respectively. The former is highlighted by the Previous Year high and the latter has the Previous Month and Previous Week high.

Ripple

Open: $0.3014

$0.3014 Current Price: $0.3006

XRP/USD has two strong resistance levels at $0.304 and $0.32. The $0.304-level has the one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and 4-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, among others.

The $0.32 resistance level has the one-day Previous High and one-month Pivot Point resistance-two. Good support lies at $0.2925, which has the one-day SMA 5 and one-month Pivot Point resistance-one.

