Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open: $11,758.76

$11,758.76 Current Price: $11,844.20

BTC/USD lacks healthy support on the downside. On the upside, it has two strong resistance levels at $11,900 and $12,300. The former is highlighted by the one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level. Up next, the $12,300 level has the monthly Pivot Point one resistance-one.

Ethereum

Open: $407.60

$407.60 Current Price: $416.60

ETH/USD lacks strong resistance levels on the upside. On the downside, it has one healthy support at $416, which has the one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.

Ripple

Open: $0.2899

$0.2899 Current Price: $0.2922

XRP/USD has two strong resistance levels on the upside at $0.2985 and $0.32. The former is highlighted by the one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level. Up next, the $0.32-level has the monthly Pivot Point-one resistance-two, among others.

Finally, we have one healthy support at $0.2925, which has the one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.

