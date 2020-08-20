Top 3 coins daily confluence detector
Bitcoin
- Open: $11,758.76
- Current Price: $11,844.20
BTC/USD lacks healthy support on the downside. On the upside, it has two strong resistance levels at $11,900 and $12,300. The former is highlighted by the one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level. Up next, the $12,300 level has the monthly Pivot Point one resistance-one.
Ethereum
- Open: $407.60
- Current Price: $416.60
ETH/USD lacks strong resistance levels on the upside. On the downside, it has one healthy support at $416, which has the one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.
Ripple
- Open: $0.2899
- Current Price: $0.2922
XRP/USD has two strong resistance levels on the upside at $0.2985 and $0.32. The former is highlighted by the one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level. Up next, the $0.32-level has the monthly Pivot Point-one resistance-two, among others.
Finally, we have one healthy support at $0.2925, which has the one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Coins Price Prediction: BTC/USD lacks healthy support
BTC/USD lacks healthy support on the downside. On the upside, it has two strong resistance levels at $11,900 and $12,300. The former is highlighted by the one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level. Up next, the $12,300 level ...
LINK/USD ready for a price boost after a healthy consolidation period
ChainLink price dropped from its peak of $20, however, buyers are not necessarily scared just yet as this seems to be a healthy consolidation period. Trading volume is dropping indicating that perhaps a bounce is already on its way.
Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: ETC/USD bulls charge towards $7 range
ETC/USD bulls took charge of the market and pushed the price up from $6.80 to $6.97. The bulls have the momentum required to push past the $7-level. If they manage to do so, the buyers will need to ...
Bitcoin Jesus encourages unhappy BCH devs to buy DASH
Many BCH devs have been requesting an Infrastructure Funding Plan (IFP) for the coin for a while now. Roger Ver, the co-founder of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and aka “Bitcoin Jesus,” has recently ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hit the pause button before a decisive breakthrough
Bitcoin lived through a wild roller-coaster move during the previous weekend. The coin hit the new 2020 high above $12,000 and crashed to $10,500 in a matter of hours.