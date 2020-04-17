Top 3 Coins Price Prediction: Bears temporarily take control, but Confluence Detector shows upside potential for Bitcoin and Ethereum

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector
Bitcoin
- Open: $7,112.85
- Current Price: $7,096.45
BTC/USD has a lack of strong resistance levels on the upside. On the downside, there is a healthy stack of support between $7,000-$7,050, which has the one-day SMA 10, 4-hour SMA 50, one-day SMA 50, 15-min SMA 100, one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level and 4-hour Previous Low.
Ethereum
- Open: $172.58
- Current Price: $171.80
ETH/USD has no strong resistance levels and only one healthy support level of note on the downside at $163. It sees a confluence of 4-hour SMA 10, one-day SMA 10, one-hour SMA 50, one-day SMA 50, one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and one-hour Bollinger Band lower curve.
Ripple
- Open: $0.1908
- Current Price: $0.1898
Ripple, unlike Bitcoin and Ethereum, has a strong resistance level at $0.19, which has the 15-min Previous Low, one-hour Previous Low, 15-min Bollinger Band lower curve, one-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, 4-hour SMA 5, 15-min SMA 50, 4-hour SMA 50, one-hour SMA 200. On the downside, notable support lies at $0.1764, which has the one-week Pivot Point one support-one and Previous Year low.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Price movement restricted as BTC/USD sandwiched between strong resistance and support levels
The bulls retained control in the early hours of Friday as the price went up from $7,112.85 to $7,119.48. As per the daily confluence detector, strong resistance lies at $7,200, which has ...
XRP/USD bulls look to break above the triangle formation
XRP/USD bulls retained control in the early hours of Friday as the price went up slightly from $0.1908 to $0.1910. This Thursday, the price flew up from $0.1807 to $0.1908 and broke above the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves. The SMA 20 is also looking to ...
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD is hovering below a major resistance zone
Ethereum has pushed higher on Wednesday after a great session for cryptocurrencies. The ETH/USD pair has moved above the 55 and 200 period moving averages, which is also a bullish sign. There is a key resistance at ...
Tezos Price Analysis: Decent upside volume noted
Tezos has pushed higher on Thursday as the whole crypto market received a boost. Looking at the 4-hour chart the price pushed through the psychological 2.00 level of the back of decent volume.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.