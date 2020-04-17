Top 3 Coins Price Prediction: Bears temporarily take control, but Confluence Detector shows upside potential for Bitcoin and Ethereum

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open: $7,112.85

$7,112.85 Current Price: $7,096.45

BTC/USD has a lack of strong resistance levels on the upside. On the downside, there is a healthy stack of support between $7,000-$7,050, which has the one-day SMA 10, 4-hour SMA 50, one-day SMA 50, 15-min SMA 100, one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level and 4-hour Previous Low.

Ethereum

Open: $172.58

$172.58 Current Price: $171.80

ETH/USD has no strong resistance levels and only one healthy support level of note on the downside at $163. It sees a confluence of 4-hour SMA 10, one-day SMA 10, one-hour SMA 50, one-day SMA 50, one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and one-hour Bollinger Band lower curve.

Ripple

Open: $0.1908

$0.1908 Current Price: $0.1898

Ripple, unlike Bitcoin and Ethereum, has a strong resistance level at $0.19, which has the 15-min Previous Low, one-hour Previous Low, 15-min Bollinger Band lower curve, one-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, 4-hour SMA 5, 15-min SMA 50, 4-hour SMA 50, one-hour SMA 200. On the downside, notable support lies at $0.1764, which has the one-week Pivot Point one support-one and Previous Year low.

