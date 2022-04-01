- Shiba Inu price action reveals an Adam and Eve pattern in play, hinting at a breakout soon.
- Investors can take advantage of the 75% rally to $0.0000454.
- A daily candlestick close below $0.0000212 will invalidate the bullish thesis for SHIB.
Shiba Inu price set up a bottom reversal pattern on the daily chart, signaling a massive up move. However, the recent downtick in Bitcoin’s price has caused rallying altcoins to take a break.
Shiba Inu price sets a launchpad
Shiba Inu price action from January 5 to February 8 set up a V-shaped valley known as “Adam.” This move was followed by a rounded bottom formation referred to as “Eve”. While the second half of the pattern is still in play, investors can expect the setup to continue to completion.
The Adam and Eve formation is a bottom reversal pattern and forecasts a 38% upswing, determined by measuring the depth of the valley and adding it to the breakout point at $0.0000329.
Based on the theoretical forecasting methods, SHIB is likely to revisit the $0.0000329. From the current position, this move would constitute a 75% ascent. Shiba Inu price will also face a temporary hurdle at $0.0000399, where bulls need to band together to overcome it and reach the target.
SHIB/USDT 4-hour chart
Regardless of the bullish outlook for Shiba Inu price, Bitcoin can easily turn the setup into a stalemate if it heads south without a warning. So, investors need to exercise caution.
A daily candlestick close below $0.0000212 will invalidate the bullish thesis for Shiba Inu price. This development will create a lower low and shift the odds in the bears’ favor and potentially trigger a 55% crash to $0.0000094.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Polkadot price has a bullish target at $26, here’s what to expect next
Polkadot price has rallied 20% in the last two weeks, establishing a new swing high at $23.33. It was forecasted on March 15 that a triangle formation could project a 38% rally for the price. DOT price has halfway validated the corrective WXY pattern.
Algorand price could rally to $1.06 if the bulls maintain support
Algorand price has consolidated all week as the digital asset currently hovers at $0.92. It was mentioned in last week's thesis that the bulls would likely be trailing up stops as the first target for the March 16th trade setup was successfully reached at $0.87.
DogeCoin price has weak hands losing sight of a future 20% bull rally targeting $0.16
DogeCoin price fooled traders this week as price impulsively blew past pullback zones. DogeCoin price has rallied since last week's thesis, establishing a new swing high at $0.1544.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH will drop to $3,000
Ethereum price is hovering just above an ascending trend line. A slight bearish divergence in the Relative Strength Index backs up the negative perspective. An invalidation for the bearish model will be a break above $3,481.
Buyers euphoric, but BTC is not out of the woods yet
Bitcoin price shows a retest of the upper range of its consolidation after rallying for nearly two weeks. This uptrend will now face multiple hurdles that will decide the outlook for BTC in the near future.