- Shiba Inu price triggered a long entry, signaling further price increases.
- Considerable upside potential remains if SHIBA can maintain a daily close above the $0.000027 value area
- Downside risks are a concern but are close to being invalidated.
Shiba Inu price is about to trigger an event that has not been triggered since October 2021: an Ideal Bullish Ichimoku Breakout. When this bullish Ichimoku long entry appears, instruments often have long and sustained uptrends, something SHIBA has not seen in five months.
Shiba Inu price may explode higher towards $0.000040
Shiba Inu price action on the daily chart needs to close at or above $0.000027 to confirm an Ideal Bullish Ichimoku Breakout. Despite the selling pressure near and above $0.000030, bulls have maintained a stable value area near $0.00025 to $0.000027. A massive short squeeze could likely begin very soon.
SHIBA/USDT Daily Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart
A hypothetical long entry identified last week triggered at $0.000028 and continues to move higher. The stop loss for that long setup is $0.000024, and the profit target at $0.000040. The ideal setup now would be a pullback with a new O-column, which would promptly reverse again to print another X-column. The result would be the most bullish Point and Figure pattern in Point and Figure charting: the Bullish Catapult. In that scenario, the original profit target of $0.000040 would likely be extended by another 10% to 15%.
SHIBA/USDT $0.000001/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
There is a theoretical short setup that remains valid for Shiba Inu price. The entry is a sell stop order at $0.000021, a stop loss at $0.000025, and a profit target at $0.000010. If triggered, the entry would not only confirm a Triple Bottom Breakout, but it would confirm a Bullish Fakeout setup. The short entry is invalidated if the current X-column moves to $0.000030.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price traps bears before ADA returns to $2
Cardano price action may be playing a bad trick and nasty head-fake on short-sellers. Monday’s price action saw Cardano drop more than 6% from its intraday high to close the day with a 1.2% loss. Additionally, the rejection came at the top of the Ichimoku Cloud (Senkou Span B), giving sellers more than a good enough reason to create new short positions.
Solana price has more legs up, targets $130
SOL is on a path with a perfect technical playbook trade where the rally is now turning into an uptrend as more technical hurdles are being turned into support along the way.
XRP price remains on track to $1
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Ripple price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where XRP could be heading next.
Crypto markets hold off sellers as bulls keep charging
Bitcoin price keeps pushing higher, denying bears their selling opportunities. Ethereum price may not stop until it hits $4,000. XRP price continues to move towards $1.
Buyers euphoric, but BTC is not out of the woods yet
Bitcoin price shows a retest of the upper range of its consolidation after rallying for nearly two weeks. This uptrend will now face multiple hurdles that will decide the outlook for BTC in the near future.