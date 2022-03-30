- Shiba Inu price is preparing to embark on an explosive rally to $0.0000500.
- This 82% uptrend will arrive after SHIB flips the $0.0000274 hurdle into a support floor.
- A daily candlestick close below $0.0000223 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Shiba Inu price is currently facing rejection around a crucial hurdle. Overcoming this resistance level will be key to triggering a massive run-up for the Dogecoin-killer.
Shiba Inu price sets the stage
Shiba Inu price has been on a steady uptrend for the past two weeks and now faces the $0.0000274 resistance barrier. This level has prevented SHIB from moving higher thrice over the past month.
Flipping this huddle into a support level will indicate a resurgence of buying pressure for Shiba Inu price. Moreover, this move will cement a bullish narrative for SHIB and trigger an initial run-up to $0.0000323 – a move that constitutes an 18% ascent.
If buyers stick together and manage to overturn the $0.0000323 barrier into a foothold, the bulls will have a resistance-free path up to $0.0000495. In total, the run-up from the current position at $0.0000269 to roughly $0.0000500, will constitute an 85% gain and is likely where the upside is limited for Shiba Inu price.
SHIB/USDT 4-hour chart
The highly bullish outlook for Shiba Inu price is contingent on Bitcoin sustaining a level above $45,000. A flash crash below this level will ruin all bullish setups across altcoins, including SHIB.
Therefore, a daily candlestick close below $0.0000223 will invalidate the bullish thesis for Shiba Inu price by producing a lower low. In such a situation, SHIB is likely to sweep below the $0.0000202 support level at which point bulls may be prepared to give the uptrend another go.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
