Shiba Inu price is preparing to embark on an explosive rally to $0.0000500.

This 82% uptrend will arrive after SHIB flips the $0.0000274 hurdle into a support floor.

A daily candlestick close below $0.0000223 will invalidate the bullish thesis.

Shiba Inu price is currently facing rejection around a crucial hurdle. Overcoming this resistance level will be key to triggering a massive run-up for the Dogecoin-killer.

Shiba Inu price sets the stage

Shiba Inu price has been on a steady uptrend for the past two weeks and now faces the $0.0000274 resistance barrier. This level has prevented SHIB from moving higher thrice over the past month.

Flipping this huddle into a support level will indicate a resurgence of buying pressure for Shiba Inu price. Moreover, this move will cement a bullish narrative for SHIB and trigger an initial run-up to $0.0000323 – a move that constitutes an 18% ascent.

If buyers stick together and manage to overturn the $0.0000323 barrier into a foothold, the bulls will have a resistance-free path up to $0.0000495. In total, the run-up from the current position at $0.0000269 to roughly $0.0000500, will constitute an 85% gain and is likely where the upside is limited for Shiba Inu price.

SHIB/USDT 4-hour chart

The highly bullish outlook for Shiba Inu price is contingent on Bitcoin sustaining a level above $45,000. A flash crash below this level will ruin all bullish setups across altcoins, including SHIB.

Therefore, a daily candlestick close below $0.0000223 will invalidate the bullish thesis for Shiba Inu price by producing a lower low. In such a situation, SHIB is likely to sweep below the $0.0000202 support level at which point bulls may be prepared to give the uptrend another go.