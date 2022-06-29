This technical formation could push TRON’s TRX price to $0.016

- TRON price is facing an immediate hurdle at $0.066 and is likely to get rejected if buyers fail to step in.
- A daily candlestick close below $0.055 will trigger a 72% downward move to $0.016.
- If TRX produces a decisive daily candlestick close above $0.081, it could trigger a bullish ascent to $0.140.
TRON price shows that its coil up is coming to an end, suggesting that a breakout is on its way. However, investors need to know that rejection at immediate resistance barriers could trigger a correction and an eventual breakdown.
TRON price readies for swift moves
TRON price has been trapped between two converging trend lines connecting lower highs and higher lows since February 2021. The overall outlook suggests that TRX is traversing a symmetrical triangle.
This technical formation forecasts a 72% move, but the direction is unknown until the asset produces a decisive close above or below the triangle boundaries. Although TRON price looked bullish and showed signs of retesting the upper trend line one last time, it is facing headwinds.
TRX is currently trying to overcome the $0.065 resistance barrier, but a rejection here could suggest that the buyers are weak. This lack of bullish momentum could further push TRON price down to retest the lower boundary of the symmetrical triangle.
A daily candlestick close below $0.055 will trigger a breakdown from the said pattern. In such a case, measuring the 72% distance between the first swing high and swing low and adding it to the breakout point at $0.055 will reveal a target of $0.016.
Therefore, investors need to exercise caution when trading TRX. That said, TRON price has the $0.038 support level that could potentially absorb the selling pressure and cauterize the bleed.
TRX/USDT 2-day chart
On the other hand, if TRON price produces a daily candlestick close above $0.081, it will trigger a bullish breakout. In such a case, adding the target measure to the said level forecasts a 72% ascent to $0.140. However, the upswing will face a significant hurdle at $0.101.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Why this move from Shiba Inu price could catch investors off guard?
Shiba Inu price prepares for a quick retracement after nearly a week of recovery bounce. While this run-up was impressive, things are likely going to go slow for SHIB as investors continue to book profits.
Canadian investment firm Cypherpunk Holdings sold 100% of Bitcoin, Ethereum holdings
Bitcoin price plummeted to $20,200 in the recent bloodbath, triggering a wave of sell-offs by institutions and investment firms. Cypherpunk Holdings, a publicly-listed investment firm, sold 100% of its Bitcoin and Ethereum holdings for cash.
This technical formation could push TRON’s TRX price to $0.016
TRON price shows that its coil up is coming to an end, suggesting that a breakout is on its way. However, investors need to know that rejection at immediate resistance barriers could trigger a correction and an eventual breakdown.
Is it time to sell Terra's LUNA 2.0 price and move on?
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Terra price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where LUNA could be heading next.
Bitcoin: Everything you need to know about BTC 200-week MA
Bitcoin price has gone through turbulent times over the last few months. From reaching a new all-time high to hitting yearly lows and revisiting levels since 2020, the crypto markets have been extremely volatile.