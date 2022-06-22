TRON price triggered a bearish breakout but here’s the caveat

- TRON price consolidates within a massive pennant, hinting at a 72% breakout.
- Although TRX triggered a bearish breakout on June 12, things have returned to normal, giving bulls another chance.
- A three-day candlestick close below $0.055 will catalyze a 72% crash to $0.016.
TRON price is coiling up between two significant trend lines since February 2021. This massive consolidation almost resolved to the downside but a quick recovery has provided the bulls with another chance at a bullish breakout.
TRON price prepares for humungous gains
TRON price has produced three distinctive lower highs since April 13, 2021, and four higher lows since February 18, 2021. These swing points can be connected using trend lines to reveal a symmetrical triangle formation.
This technical setup forecasts a 72% move, obtained by measuring the distance between the first swing high and swing low. However, this formation does not have a directional bias. Only after a successful breakout would the direction be determined.
On June 12, TRON price crashed below the lower trend line and produced a three-day candlestick close, signaling a bearish breakout. However, a quick recovery above $0.055 and the lower trend line halted the downtrend.
If this bullish momentum continues, TRON price is likely to tag the upper trend line of the symmetrical triangle, coinciding with the resistance barrier at $0.081. A three-day candlestick close above this level will reveal a target of $0.140, obtained by adding the 72% measure to the breakout point at $0.081.
TRON/USDT 3-day chart
Regardless of the bullish momentum, if TRON price produces a three-day candlestick close below $0.055, it will signal a bearish breakout. In such a case, the symmetrical triangle pattern forecasts a 72% crash to $0.016.
The resulting move will likely face some slowdown around the $0.038 support floor.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
TRON price is coiling up between two significant trend lines since February 2021. This massive consolidation almost resolved to the downside but a quick recovery has provided the bulls with another chance at a bullish breakout.
