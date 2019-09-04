Bitcoin is hovering around $10,500 amid range-bound trading.
The cryptocurrency market has calmed down after a strong recovery at the beginning of the week. Bitcoin and all major altcoins are range-bound mostly with a bullish bias. The market is still full of optimism; however, we may have a hard time moving forward as Bitcoin is getting closer to a strong resistance area. The total market capitalization increased to $268 billion, while an average daily trading volume edged to $60 billion; Bitcoin's market dominance stays at multi-year high above $70.0%.
Top-3 coins price overview
At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $10,584, with over 1.5% gains on a day-on-day basis. The first digital asset has settled well above $10,500, which is a positive technical development; however, we will need to see a follow if the upside trend is set to gain traction.
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $19.2 billion, is changing hands at $178.87, unchanged both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of the day. The coin has retreated from the recent high registered on approach to $183.00 and has been sliding down ever since.
Ripple's XRP has settled marginally above $0.2600 barrier. The lack of follow-through makes the coin vulnerable to the sell-off. XRP/USD will get back inside the previous range if the bulls fail to regain control.
The biggest altcoin market-movers
Huobi Token (HTT) is the best-performing altcoin out of top-20 with over 4% of gains. HTT/USD is changing hands at $4.31. Tezos is losing ground. The coin is down over 3% on a day-on-day basis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
