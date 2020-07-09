Tezos Technical Analysis: XTZ/USD bears on a mission to negate Wednesday’s gains

- XTZ/USD bears stepped in following three straight bullish days.
- William’s %R dipped from the overbought zone following Thursday’s bearish price action.
XTZ/USD daily chart
XTZ/USD fell from $2.652 to $2.546 as the bears stepped back into the market following three straight bullish days. The sellers are on course to negate Wednesday’s gains. The price is sandwiched between the SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. William’s %R dipped from the overbought zone following Thursday’s bearish price action. Finally, the Elliott Oscillator has had five straight green sessions, showing that overall market sentiment is still bullish.
Support and Resistance
XTZ/USD faces strong resistance at $2.925, $2.698 and $2.664 (SMA 50). On the downside, good support lies at $2.48 (SMA 20), $2.426 and $2.33.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD rally to $10,000 impends as gold hits a 9-year high
Bitcoin has been in a lull over the past few days consolidation mainly between $9,200 and $9,300. A breakout above $9,400 occurred in tandem with the precious metals majestic rise to a 9-year high. Although Bitcoin is yet to clear the resistance at $9,500, the bullish action has renewed investors’ optimist for gains towards $10,000.
Ripple Price Analysis: Why XRP/USD breakdown to $0.17 looms?
Ripple has been one of the best-performing cryptocurrency in the last 48 hours. The fourth-largest cryptocurrency embarked on a recovery mission following the establishment of support at $0.17.
ETH/USD eying up $300 after a convincing bullish reversal pattern
In just three days, Ethereum was able to confirm a daily uptrend and break above an important long-term trendline. Bulls are now only facing the resistance area between $250-253.47 before $287.41, the 2020-high.
Cardano Price Analysis: ADA/USD quickly drops back inside the 20-day Bollinger Band
ADA/USD bears have quickly taken the price down from $0.013 to $0.0122. This bearish correction follows three consecutive bullish days, wherein the price went up from $0.09857 to $0.013.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC volatility drops to a year low, get ready for a spiral drive
The week was tough for the cryptocurrency markets confined to tight ranges. Bitcoin has lost 1% of its value during the recent seven days with the trading range limited by $9,298 on the upside and $8,933 on the downside.