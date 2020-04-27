Tezos becomes the biggest staking network with over $1.8B assets locked in staking

With over $1.8 billion, Tezos (XTZ) has surpassed EOS and now has the most assets locked in staking.

As the total market cap of Tezos is around $1.95 billion, it means that nearly 93% of all XTZ in circulation is locked.

Tezos (XTZ) has become the biggest staking network and has surpassed EOS with more than $1.8 billion assets locked in staking, as per Staking Rewards data. As the total market cap of Tezos is around $1.95 billion, it means that nearly 93% of all XTZ in circulation is locked. EOS, which is in second place, has about $1.6 billion (64% of its total market capitalization). Algorand (ALGO), Cosmos (ATOM), Dash (DASH), and Tron (TRX) are next on this list.

As Tezos surpassed the $1 price mark, it became accessible for staking over the past few months. Exchanges, including Kraken, Coinbase and Binance, started offering XTZ staking as well. Binance also announced a zero-fee Tezos staking in-exchange mechanism. Investors staking Tezos need to “lock” a certain amount of coins, which are based on the Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm or many of its varieties. The holders who “stake” their assets are generally entitled to the right to vote and get to participate in the on-chain network governance.



