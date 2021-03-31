Tether verifies its stablecoins are fully backed in latest assurance report

- Tether released an assurance report accompanied by the opinion by accounting firm Moore Cayman to verify stablecoins are fully backed.
- The stablecoin issuer will release attestation reports regularly in the future.
- Periodic reporting was required as part of Tether’s settlement with the New York General Attorney’s office.
The company behind the world’s largest stablecoin Tether (USDT), Tether Holdings Limited, has recently released a report to confirm that its tokens are backed by its US dollar reserves.
Tether to provide quarterly attestation reports
Tether recently shared a statement to provide the company’s Consolidated Reserves Report, along with an assurance report from accounting firm Moore Cayman. The stablecoin issuer attested that it had $35 billion in assets to back its USDT tokens last month.
Moore Cayman’s document showed evidence that Tether had $35.28 billion in total assets against total liabilities of $35.15 million, meaning that the firm had more reserves than tokens issued. The accounting firm’s report stated:
In our opinion, the CRR as prepared by the management of Tether Holdings Limited Group as of February 2021 at 11:59 PM UTC is presented in accordance with criteria set out therein and it, in all material respects, fairly stated.
Tether Holdings explained that the stablecoin has always been fully backed, and the firm is committed to being among the most transparent stablecoins.
The stablecoin firm has been long questioned about its reserves and whether the price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were inflated. Stuart Hoegner, the general counsel for Tether and Bitfinex, said Tether aims to counter any future claims of this by releasing attestations periodically in the future.
However, Tether’s report failed to mention where and how its reserves are held, which were concerns raised in the past by Tether critics. In contrast, monthly attestation reports of USDT rival — USD Coin backed by Centre Consortium, Circle, and Coinbase — mention that US dollar collaterals are held in custody accounts.
Tether paid an $18.5 million fine in February
Tether and Bitfinex settled on the landmark case against the stablecoin company with the New York Attorney General’s office in February. The authorities claimed that Tether misrepresented the degree to which USDT coins were backed by collateral.
The New York attorney general’s lawsuit against the two companies was based on the understanding that USDT was not fully backed by fiat collateral at certain times.
On top of paying $18.5 million for damages to the state of New York, Tether was required to submit periodic reporting of their reserves and transactions between the stablecoin issuer and crypto exchange Bitfinex.
For the next two years, reports will need to be submitted on the firm’s fiat and non-cash reserves, and the two companies would need to stop servicing customers in New York.
Tether was pleased to have settled for a fine of $18.5 million, considering all existing USDT exceed $35 billion. The firm further admitted no wrongdoing.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
PayPal bolsters mainstream adoption supporting cryptocurrency payments
PayPal has announced that its US-based users will pay online merchants around the world using cryptocurrencies. The move is geared toward boosting the adoption of digital assets into mainstream commerce.
Swipe draws nigh to 50% technical upswing
Swipe is among the crypto assets in the green during the European session on Tuesday. It has incurred almost 10% gains over the previous 24 hours, and the bullish outlook seems intact.
OMG Network bound for massive move as $8 beckons
OMG Network has sustained an uptrend from the support embraced at $4. An ascending parallel channel has since March kept the bears in check. However, upward price action is still limited by the upper boundary resistance.
Trading veteran says Coinbase could be going bankrupt
Coinbase has, over the years, grown to become one of the leading cryptocurrency exchange platforms in the world. It is by far the most prominent digital exchange firm in the United States.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC long-term outlook remains upbeat despite recent volatility
Bitcoin price action this week does not match the frantic headlines in the leading financial publications. Price did not close with excessive daily losses this week, and the weekly close is similarly muted compared to historical precedent.