Tether tokens go live on Ethereum competitor Solana blockchain

Stablecoin issuer Tether has announced that USDT tokens are launching today, March 9, on the Solana (SOL) blockchain. Speaking to Cointelegraph, Tether's chief technical officer said that the integration with the layer 1 blockchain promises to support a wide array of projects in the Decentralized Finance, or DeFi, sector and other Web 3.0. activities.
As previously reported, Solana is being pitched as a competitor to Ethereum, with the hope of drawing DeFi actors into its network as they wait for the full benefits of Eth2 to finally kick in.
According to Tether, Solana will enable users to transact USDT at speeds higher than 50,000 transactions per second. It also claims that transaction fees could be as low as $0.00001 each and that this lower-cost, higher-speed alternative to Ethereum will provide a boost to new applications and projects in the DeFi space. Tether has already integrated with multiple blockchains alongside Ethereum, among the Algorand, EOS, Liquid Network, Omni and Tron.
Among the projects that have recently been built upon Solana is Serum, a decentralized derivatives exchange. In a recent interview with Camila Russo, host of the Defiant Podcast, FTX exchange co-founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said that Serum had chosen Solana over Ethereum due to its superior speed and infrastructure. "We need [a blockchain], like, a million times faster than Ethereum,” he said.
Even as competitor blockchains continue to proliferate to meet the needs of the growing DeFi sector, many industry actors believe that ultimately Ethereum 2.0. has key advantages for decentralized applications, including DappRadar's Jon Jordan.
Tether has meanwhile integrated with layer-two networks such as Hermez, which have become increasingly popular during periods when gas fees have soared on the Ethereum network.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
ETH freefall looms in the wake of rejection under $1,900
Ethereum is trading at $1,780 following a recent rejection from levels slightly under $1,900. The correction is dimming the investors' hope that Ether will hit $2,000 in the short-term.
ENJ bulls at crossroads after hitting a local top
Enjin Coin price seems to have hit a brick wall and suggests depletion of bullish momentum. Now, ENJ is at an inflection point as both the buyers and sellers fight to take control.
Zilliqa Price Forecast: ZIL could skyrocket 60% as it slices through a critical level
Zilliqa price has broken out of a bullish consolidation pattern suggesting a potential 60% upswing shortly. However, a specific technical indicator’s sell signal hints that this uptrend will not be a walk in the park.
DOT tumbles from $40 amid multiple sell signals
Polkadot had sustained the uptrend after the recent support at $32.25. Although the uptrend targeted new record highs, DOT failed to break above the hurdle at $40. A correction is ongoing amid rising selling pressure.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.