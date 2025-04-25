Tether expands reach with Juventus acquisition and new Bitcoin-native public company launch

Tether announced that it has acquired additional shares in Juventus Football Club, bringing its total stake to over 10.12%.

Tether announced on Thursday that it had acquired additional shares in Juventus Football Club, bringing its total stake to over 10.12% and representing 6.18% of voting rights. During the same period, it also partnered with Bitfinex, SoftBank, and Jack Mallers to launch Twenty-One, the first Bitcoin-native public company via Cantor Equity Partners. Moreover, the Tether network’s growth has reached its highest level since September 16, indicating that the project is gaining traction.

Tether added stake to over 10% in Juventus Football Club

Tether, a company that issues the stablecoin USDT, announced on Thursday that it acquired additional shares in Juventus Football Club on April 15. This brings its total participation to over 10.12% of the issued share capital, representing 6.18% of voting rights.

This strategic move follows Tether’s initial acquisition of 8.2% of the issued share capital, representing just over 5% of the Club’s voting rights. This will enable Tether to further increase its investment in the iconic Turin-based football powerhouse.

“The investment reflects Tether’s long-term commitment to Juventus’s future and its confidence in the Club’s intrinsic value and growth potential,” says Tether in its press release .

“We are proud to become a significant shareholder of Juventus, a club with a history, brand, and fanbase that is second to none,” said Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino. “This investment is not just financial—it’s a commitment to innovation and long-term collaboration. We believe Juventus is uniquely positioned to lead both on the field and in embracing technology that can elevate fan engagement, digital experiences, and financial resilience. We’re excited about the opportunities ahead.”

Tether Crosses 10% Stake in Juventus Football Club (@juventusfc) , Solidifies Position as a Significant Shareholder 🦓https://t.co/dP8BHZx5pW — Tether (@Tether_to) April 24, 2025

Tether partners with Bitfinex, and SoftBank and Jack Mallers launch a Bitcoin-native public company

Tether announced on Thursday that it has partnered with Bitfinex, SoftBank & Jack Mallers to launch Twenty-One, the first Bitcoin-native public company via Cantor Equity Partners.

Built to maximize BTC per share, boost adoption, and deliver Bitcoin-first financial services.https://t.co/t3kItkSWaM https://t.co/xCy9iODqu9 — Tether (@Tether_to) April 24, 2025

This news followed a Financial Times report on Wednesday, stating that Brandon Lutnick, the son of US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, is partnering with SoftBank, Tether, and Bitfinex to capitalize on a cryptocurrency revival under US President Donald Trump.

The report explains that the consortium led by Cantor Fitzgerald is nearing the launch of a multibillion-dollar Bitcoin investment venture, 21 Capital, aiming to replicate MicroStrategy’s dramatic success.

Tether will contribute $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin, while SoftBank and Bitfinex will add $900 million and $600 million, respectively. Bitfinex and Tether are affiliated through shared ownership and leadership. In addition to the Bitcoin contributions, Cantor Equity Partners will raise a $350 million convertible bond and conduct a $200 million private equity placement to expand its BTC holdings further.

“Eventually, SoftBank, Tether and Bitfinex would see their investment of bitcoin converted into shares in 21 Capital at $10 per share and value the digital currency at $85,000 per coin,” reports Financial Times.

This Strategy mirrors that of MicroStrategy, which gained notoriety after issuing stock and speculative debt to amass billions in BTC, driving its market cap to $91 billion and transforming the company into a crypto juggernaut. Many public companies , like Japanese investment firm Metaplanet, Bitcoin mining firm MARA Holdings, and US video game retailer GameStop, have followed Strategy’s footsteps and shown interest in Bitcoin.

Developments and partnerships like these create a bullish outlook for USDT as they enhance its market position and demonstrate its potential for growth and innovation.

Moreover, examining USDT’s on-chain metrics reveals that its network growth has been steadily increasing, reaching 47,609 on Wednesday, the highest level since September 16, indicating the project is gaining traction.